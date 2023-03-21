JUST IN
Budget file received at 9:25 pm, approval sent back at 10:05 pm: LG House
Parl logjam can end with Rahul's unambiguous apology for his remarks: Puri
Wouldn't be scared by such actions, says Kharge on Police notice to Rahul
RS adjourned till 2 pm as govt, oppn trade barbs over Rahul, Adani issues
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remark
Have sought time for Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha tomorrow: Kharge
Along with freedom comes responsibility: Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi, Mamata have deal to defame Rahul, Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Budget session: Oppn to meet at Parliament today to chalk out strategy
Kerala Cong hints at nationwide protests after police visits Gandhi's house
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Budget file received at 9:25 pm, approval sent back at 10:05 pm: LG House
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ED-CBI for Opposition leaders, no interpol for Mehul Choksi: Kharge

Mehul Choksi, accused of committing a Rs 11,356.84 crore loan fraud case with the Punjab National Bank (PNB), was delisted by the Interpol from its 'red' notice list

Topics
Opposition | Mehul Choksi | mallikarjun kharge

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre after the Interpol dropped fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi Mehul Choksi's name from its Red Notice list.

"ED-CBI for the opposition leaders but Modiji's Mehulbhai got relief from Interpol. If he can paralyse the Parliament for his dear pal, how can he refuse help to a an old friend whom he helped flee the country five years ago."

Mehul Choksi, accused of committing a Rs 11,356.84 crore loan fraud case with the Punjab National Bank (PNB), was delisted by the Interpol from its 'red' notice list.

Choksi was added to the Red Corner Notice list in December 2018. As per sources, Indian government authorities objected to the move of Interpol but it refused to blink.

This has come as a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) which were waiting for his deportation.

However, officials probing the matter said that it will not affect Choksi's extradition from Antigua.

Choksi is currently in the Caribbean island nation and Indian authorities have asked Antiguan authorities to extradite him so that he could be prosecuted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Opposition

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 12:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU