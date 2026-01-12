Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Meta names former Trump adviser Dina Powell McCormick as president

Meta names former Trump adviser Dina Powell McCormick as president

Meta says Powell McCormick will help guide its overall strategy, including the execution of multi-billion-dollar investments

Dina Powell McCormick is leaving Meta’s board after eight months

Dina Powell McCormick | Image Credit: Bloomberg

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Facebook owner Meta has named Dina Powell McCormick, a former Trump administration adviser and longtime finance executive, as president and vice chairman of the tech giant.

Powell McCormick previously served on Meta's board of directors where, the company notes, she was deeply engaged in accelerating its artificial intelligence push across platforms. In her new management role, Meta says Powell McCormick will help guide its overall strategy, including the execution of multi-billion-dollar investments.

The news, announced Monday, quickly gained the applause of US President Donald Trump. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the Republican president said the move was a great choice by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and noted that Powell McCormick had served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction.

 

Zuckerberg said in a statement that Powell McCormick's experience in global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, made her uniquely suited to help Meta in its future growth.

Powell McCormick is a veteran of two presidential administrations and the Republican National Committee. She worked as a national security adviser at the start of Trump's first term, and also held roles in the White House and the Secretary of State's office under President George W Bush. She is married to US Sen David McCormick, who served in high-level positions in the Commerce and Treasury departments under Bush before he joined hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and rose to become CEO.

Also Read

President Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico

US military action on cartels not needed, Mexico president tells Trump

datanomics

Datanomics: Remitting money to India from US now becomes costlierpremium

Jerome Powell

Fed under fire: Undermining the institution can have serious consequencespremium

Turkey flag

Turkey in talks to join Saudi-Pakistan defence alliance, says report

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Greenland threat sparks investor search for new safe havens

And Powell McCormick has a long background in finance. She spent 16 years in senior leadership at Goldman Sachs, but was most recently vice chair, president and head of global client services at merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners. She's also held a handful of other corporate board positions including at oil giant Exxon Mobil.

According to a securities filing, Powell McCormick had previously resigned from Meta's board in December, eight months after joining as a director.

The addition of Powell McCormick to Meta's management team arrived amid wider efforts from California-based Meta to boost its ties with Trump, who was once banned from Facebook. Like other powerful tech CEOs, Zuckerberg has dined with the president at the White House and doubled down on US investment promises worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Last year, the company also appointed Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White to its board, another familiar figure in Trump's orbit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared among the millions of protesters

Iran prez joins pro-government rallies as protests intensify: Key updates

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

EU, China agree on steps to resolve tariffs and pricing for EV exports

moon

Moon gets its own clock: China develops first software for lunar time

Heineken NV Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink

Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink to step down amid falling beer sales

rare earth magnet, magnet

US hosts meet of G-7 ministers on rare earths amid China-Japan tensions

Topics : Donald Trump Metaverse International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayHandwriting vs TypingPax SilicaNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayTCS Q3 Results 2026Personal Finance