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Home / World News / Missile strikes helipad inside US Embassy in Baghdad: Iraqi officials

Missile strikes helipad inside US Embassy in Baghdad: Iraqi officials

The sprawling embassy complex, one of the largest US diplomatic facilities in the world, has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones fired by Iran-aligned militias

US flag, USA

There was no immediate comment from the US Embassy in Baghdad (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Baghdad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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A missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, two Iraqi security officials said.

Associated Press footage showed a column of smoke rising Saturday morning over the embassy compound.

The sprawling embassy complex, one of the largest US diplomatic facilities in the world, has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones fired by Iran-aligned militias.

There was no immediate comment from the US Embassy in Baghdad. On Friday, the embassy renewed its Level 4 security alert for Iraq, warning that Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups have previously carried out attacks against US citizens, interests and infrastructure, and "may continue to target them."  The sprawling embassy complex, one of the largest US diplomatic facilities in the world, has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones in the past by Iran-aligned militias.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US embassy Iraq Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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