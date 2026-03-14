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Home / World News / IDF detects missiles launched from Iran targeting Israeli territory

IDF detects missiles launched from Iran targeting Israeli territory

The IAF urged the public to follow safety instructions and move to protected spaces when alerts are issued

US Israel strike Iran

Israeli Air Force said missiles had been detected heading toward Israeli territory and that defence systems were activated to counter them (Photo: Reuters)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 8:45 AM IST

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Missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of Israel, prompting air defence systems to intercept the threat, the Israel Air Forces (IAF) said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) said missiles had been detected heading toward Israeli territory and that defence systems were activated to counter them.

"The IDF has identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas," the IAF said.

 

The IAF urged the public to follow safety instructions and move to protected spaces when alerts are issued. It also said the Home Front Command had sent emergency alerts to mobile phones in affected areas, instructing residents to remain in protected spaces until further notice.

It added, "The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives--they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's directives."

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Meanwhile, Iran's state-run broadcaster Press TV reported that Iranian missiles had struck targets in the "occupied territories", including the Nevatim Airbase in Israel.

Press TV also reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have successfully shot down five "US-Israeli drones" over several Iranian cities within three hours using an advanced air defence system.

According to Iranian state media, the intercepted aircraft included Hermes UAV, Orbiter 4 and MQ-9 Reaper drones.

Press TV further said several drones from Iran had been launched toward the US-Israeli bases in the region.

In a separate development, the group known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced a reward of 150 million Iraqi dinars for information leading to the killing or arrest of senior US military officials, intelligence personnel, or agents, according to Press TV.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that all six crew members aboard the US KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq on March 12 have died.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions israel

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 8:45 AM IST

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