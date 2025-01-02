Business Standard

Home / World News / Montenegro shooting: 10 dead, including family members; suspect on run

Montenegro shooting: 10 dead, including family members; suspect on run

Police have launched a manhunt for Martinovic and have blocked all roads in the area to apprehend the suspect

The shooter, identified as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, is currently on the run. Photo: ANI

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

An armed man killed 10 people, including his family members, and wounded four others in a shooting rampage in Cetinje, Montenegro.

The shooter, identified as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, is currently on the run.

Police have launched a manhunt for Martinovic and have blocked all roads in the area to apprehend him.

Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic, speaking at a news conference, revealed that the shooter had killed his family members, the owner of a bar, and his children. "At this moment, we are focused on arresting him," Saranovic said.

The minister described Martinovic as a dangerous individual and urged residents to stay indoors until the suspect is captured. "The level of rage and brutality shows that sometimes such people are even more dangerous than members of organised criminal gangs," Saranovic added.

 

According to Police Commissioner Lazar Scepanovic, the incident began when a brawl broke out at a bar where Martinovic was present with guests. "He then went home, brought back a weapon, and opened fire at around 5:30 pm," Scepanovic said.

The commissioner explained that Martinovic killed four people at the bar before moving to three other locations and continuing his shooting spree. "He tried to take the lives of four more people and then fled in a vehicle, which we have since located," Scepanovic said, as reported by the Washington Post.

Authorities revealed that Martinovic had a history of violent behavior, including a suspended sentence in 2005. He had also appealed his latest conviction for illegal possession of weapons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Europe Shooting Death toll

Topics : Europe Shooting Death toll

