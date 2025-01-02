Business Standard

Donald Trump slams Democrats over New Orleans car-ramming incident

Donald Trump slams Democrats over New Orleans car-ramming incident

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday (local time) on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' historic French Quarter

President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

President-elect Donald Trump reignited the debate over immigration and crime following a tragic car-ramming incident in New Orleans that left at least 10 people dead and 35 others injured during New Year's Eve celebrations, blaming Democrats for dismissing his warnings about criminal migration into the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true. The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!" 

 

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday (local time) on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' historic French Quarter. Crowds had gathered to celebrate New Year's Eve with an open-air concert, countdown events, and special restaurant deals, as reported by CNN. Many of the festivities were geared toward college football fans attending the Allstate Sugar Bowl, an annual game that draws fans nationwide.

Crowds had gathered to attend an open-air concert and New Year's countdown, with restaurants offering special deals and performances, CNN reported quoting the city's official website.

Many of the celebrations had been aimed at college football fans who were coming to the city for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, scheduled to take place on Wednesday (US Local time), including a parade that had taken place Tuesday. The Sugar Bowl is an annual college football game that draws fans from all over the US, with the University of Georgia taking on Notre Dame.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), leading the investigation, described the incident as "an act of terrorism" in a post on X. The FBI confirmed that the individual responsible for the attack was killed after engaging with local law enforcement.

 

US President Joe Biden expressed his condolences in a statement, saying, "My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration US President

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

