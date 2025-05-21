Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump confronts South African president over killing of white farmers

Trump confronts South African president over killing of white farmers

The South African leader had sought to use the meeting to set the record straight and salvage his country's relationship with the United States

Donald Trump South Africa

US President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC. | Reuters

Associated Press Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

US President Donald Trump used a White House meeting to confront South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing his country of failing to address the killing of white farmers. 
“People are fleeing South Africa for their own safety," said Trump, who at one point dimmed the lights in the Oval Office to play a video of a communist politician playing a controversial anti-apartheid song that includes lyrics about killing a farmer. "Their land is being confiscated and in many cases they're being killed." Ramaphosa pushed back against Trump's accusation. 
      The South African leader had sought to use the meeting to set the record straight and salvage his country's relationship with the United States. The bilateral relationship is at its lowest point since South Africa enforced its apartheid system of racial segregation, which ended in 1994. 
 
“We are completely opposed to that,” Ramaphosa said of the behaviour alleged by Trump in their exchange. Experts in South Africa say there is no evidence of whites being targeted, although farmers of all races are victims of violent home invasions in a country that suffers from a very high crime rate. 

Donald Trump South Africa United States

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

