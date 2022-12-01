Adani Green raises JPY 27,954 mn through subsidiary to refinance debt

-
ALSO READ
Mitsubishi Electric to invest Rs 220 cr to set up factory in Maharashtra
Morgan Stanley-led banks face $500 million loss on Twitter debt to Musk
JSW Cement secures Rs 400 cr as sustainability-linked loan from MUFG Bank
SBI least efficient in Asia-Pacific due to high cost-to-income ratio: Study
Asia's biggest buyout: Toshiba valued at $16 billion by JIP in takeover bid
-
Adani Green Energy Ltd on Thursday said it has raised 27,954 million Japanese Yen (around Rs 1,630 crore) through its subsidiary Adani Solar Energy AP Six to refinance its existing indebtedness.
The project loan facility is supported by MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation with equal participation, a company statement said.
This is an excellent result for AGEL, showing strong support from our lenders and demonstrates our ability to access bank debt at competitive terms in sync with the underlying asset development model to provide a long-term solution, said Phuntsok Wangyal, CFO, Adani Green Energy.
Latham & Watkins LLP and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsels for the transaction.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 12:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU