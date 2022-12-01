JUST IN
Adani Green raises JPY 27,954 mn through subsidiary to refinance debt

The project loan facility is supported by MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation with equal participation, said a company statement

Topics
Adani Green Energy | Adani Group | Yen

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani group, adani enterprises

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Thursday said it has raised 27,954 million Japanese Yen (around Rs 1,630 crore) through its subsidiary Adani Solar Energy AP Six to refinance its existing indebtedness.

The project loan facility is supported by MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation with equal participation, a company statement said.

This is an excellent result for AGEL, showing strong support from our lenders and demonstrates our ability to access bank debt at competitive terms in sync with the underlying asset development model to provide a long-term solution, said Phuntsok Wangyal, CFO, Adani Green Energy.

Latham & Watkins LLP and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsels for the transaction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 12:16 IST

