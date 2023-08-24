Moscow court extends arrest of jailed WSJ reporter Gershkovich: Report

The arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges has been extended to November 30, Russian state news agency Tass said.

Gershkovich arrived at the Moscow court Thursday in a white prison van and was led out handcuffed, wearing jeans, sneakers and a shirt.

Journalists outside the court were not allowed to witness the proceedings. Tass said they were held behind closed doors because details of the criminal case are classified.

The prosecution had asked to extend his arrest from August 30. He has appealed against the extensions to his detention.

A 31-year-old US citizen, Gershkovich was arrested Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip in late March.

Russia's Federal Security Service said Gershkovich, acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Also Read Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich: Report Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage Lavrov, Blinken discuss detained Wall Street Journal reporter over phone US intensely engaged in seeking immediate release of WSJ reporter: Blinken Extremist Republican candidate laid vision for US that is less fair: Harris Chandrayaan-3 makes headlines globally, hailed as great achievement Nearly 1 bn people globally will have osteoarthritis by 2050: Lancet study China bans seafood from Japan after Fukushima plant releases wastewater You'll make US less safe: Haley to Ramaswamy at Republican Party's debate

Gershkovich and his employer deny the allegations, and the US government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Gershkovich's case has been wrapped in secrecy.

Russian authorities haven't detailed what if any evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

Earlier in August, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy made her third visit to Gershkovich and reported that he appeared to be in good health despite challenging circumstances.

Gershkovich was being held at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for US News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips in soaring US-Russian tensions over the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine.

At least two US citizens arrested in Russia in recent years including WNBA star Brittney Griner have been exchanged for Russians jailed in the US.