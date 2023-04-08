close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage

Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the cold war

ANI US
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russian Federal Security Service investigators on Friday charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, however, he denied the charges, citing Russian state media, CNN reported.

"The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country. He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," an agency representative said, according to state news agency TASS.

Gershkovich was detained by Russian authorities last week, who accused him of spying, signalling a significant ratcheting of both Moscow's tensions with the United States and its campaign against foreign news media.

Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the cold war.

Tass reported that FSB investigators had formally charged Gershkovich with carrying out espionage in the interests of the United States, but that Gershkovich had denied the charge.

"He categorically denied all the accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," Tass cited an unidentified source as saying.

Also Read

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich: Report

Lavrov, Blinken discuss detained Wall Street Journal reporter over phone

Russia detains Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich on spying charges

Why a WSJ writer considers BJP 'most important foreign political party'?

All Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products: Siddaramaiah

Pressure, obstacles won't stop Taiwan from engaging with world, says Tsai

North Korea claims to test underwater nuclear attack drone 'Haeil-2'

Any Ukraine peace talks should focus on creating 'new world order': Lavrov

Russia loses election to three UN bodies over West's support to Ukraine

The representative declined to comment further, as the journalist's case was marked "top secret," according to TASS.

A Moscow court on April 18 will hear an appeal filed by Gershkovich's lawyers against his arrest, Russian state media said citing the court. The correspondent is currently held in the notorious Leftereovo pre-detention center until May 29, reported CNN.

The arrest has been widely condemned by Western officials and the Journal vehemently denied the espionage charge against Gershkovich, describing his arrest "a vicious affront to a free press" which "should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world."

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to release Gershkovich immediately.

CNN reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration is preparing to officially declare Gershkovich as wrongfully detained in Russia, two US officials told CNN, a move that will trigger new US government resources to work towards his release.

Topics : Russia | The Wall Street Journal | Espionage

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 2:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon