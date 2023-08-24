Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.05%)
65403.06 -30.24
Nifty (-0.12%)
19420.30 -23.70
Nifty Midcap (0.52%)
38895.40 + 200.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.28%)
5470.50 + 15.20
Nifty Bank (0.23%)
44579.60 + 100.55
Heatmap

Nearly 1 bn people globally will have osteoarthritis by 2050: Lancet study

The study, published recently in The Lancet Rheumatology journal, analysed 30 years of osteoarthritis data (19902020) covering more than 200 countries

World Health Organisation, WHO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly one billion people globally will be living with osteoarthritis by 2050, according to a study which found that 15 per cent of individuals aged 30 and older currently experience the most common form of arthritis.
The study, published recently in The Lancet Rheumatology journal, analysed 30 years of osteoarthritis data (19902020) covering more than 200 countries.
The team, led by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in the US, as part of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021 found that cases increased rapidly over the past three decades because of three main factors: ageing, population growth, and obesity.
Arthritis literally means joint inflammation. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time.
In 1990, 256 million people had osteoarthritis. By 2020, this number rose to 595 million people, which was a 132 per cent increase from 1990. By 2050, this number is projected to approach the one billion mark, the researchers said.
"With the key drivers of people living longer and a growing world population, we need to anticipate stress on health systems in most countries," said Jaimie Steinmetz, the research paper's corresponding author and lead research scientist at IHME.

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic rheumatoid arthritis drug

Centre releases Rs 22.20 cr for treatment of patients with rare diseases

AIIMS-Delhi got Rs 23 cr from Centre in 5 yrs for rare diseases: RTI reply

Odisha train tragedy: Survivors show post-traumatic stress disorder

Found a cocktail of drugs that reverses ageing, claim Harvard researchers

Chandrayaan-3 makes headlines globally, hailed as great achievement

China bans seafood from Japan after Fukushima plant releases wastewater

You'll make US less safe: Haley to Ramaswamy at Republican Party's debate

4 people dead in shooting at California biker bar: Sheriff's officials

Putin's chef, dead in plane crash: Who was Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?

"There is no effective cure for osteoarthritis right now, so it's critical that we focus on strategies of prevention, early intervention, and making expensive, effective treatments like joint replacements more affordable in low- and middle-income countries," Steinmetz said.
The researchers noted that the most common areas for osteoarthritis are knees and hips.
More women than men are expected to continue grappling with this condition. In 2020, 61 per cent of osteoarthritis cases were in women versus 39 per cent in men. There is a combination of possible reasons behind this gender difference, they said.
"The reasons for gender differences in osteoarthritis prevalence are being investigated, but researchers believe that genetics, hormonal factors, and anatomical differences play a role," said Jacek Kopek, senior author and professor at the University of British Columbia, Canada.
The study shows that obesity or high body mass index (BMI) is an important risk factor for osteoarthritis. If obesity can effectively be addressed in the global population, the osteoarthritis burden would decrease by an estimated 20 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lancet report Health Ministry World Health Organisation World Health Organization

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesMeeshoBharat NCAPWorld Cup | BookMyShowIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon