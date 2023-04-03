Lavrov, Blinken discuss detained Wall Street Journal reporter over phone

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges.

During the phone conversation, Lavrov underscored the need to respect the decision of Russian authorities made under Russia's law and international obligations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed opposition to attempts of US officials and the Western media to politicise the legal case. He noted that "Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain classified information and collecting data constituting a state secret under the guise of a journalistic status" and his fate will be determined by the court, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, Lavrov and Blinken touched upon some bilateral issues during the call, the statement added.

The Russian Federal Security Service announced on Thursday that it had detained Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg for "spying in the interests of the American government" and a criminal case had been launched.

