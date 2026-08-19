Moscow fuel stations reimpose purchase limits amid shortages

Fuel stations in Moscow have reimposed ??limits on gasoline purchases due ​to fuel shortages linked to Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries and strong seasonal demand, ??according to Reuters witnesses and fuel suppliers.

Shortages began to gather pace in May and had spread to most Russian regions by July, but ‌fuel stations in Moscow were ​able to ease an earlier ​wave of restrictions in June.

Ukraine has targeted Russian oil refineries ​in an effort to undermine Moscow's war effort and reduce energy revenues.

To boost domestic supplies, Russian authorities have banned exports of gasoline and diesel, eased fuel quality requirements and began importing petroleum ​products.

Reuters witnesses also saw long queues at some filling stations in ‌Moscow and the surrounding region.

A customer hotline operator at ​Gazprom Neft said gasoline and diesel sales at the company's automated filling stations in Moscow were limited to 40 litres per customer.

At Gazprom Neft's ‌other filling stations, diesel ​sales remain unrestricted, while gasoline purchases ‌are capped at 60 litres per vehicle.

Rosneft, Russia's largest oil ‌producer, ??said gasoline sales at all its filling stations across Russia ​were limited to 30 litres per vehicle, while diesel sales faced no restrictions.

The company also warned customers of ​longer waiting times because of heightened demand.

Lukoil said it had introduced fuel sales restrictions in Moscow and the ‌surrounding region because of elevated demand, unscheduled refinery maintenance and the ‌need to ensure stable operations at its filling stations.

It did not disclose the specific limits.

Tatneft's customer hotline said gasoline sales at its filling stations were limited to 50 litres per vehicle.