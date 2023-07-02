Twitter owner Elon Musk on Saturday announced that the microblogging platform has imposed some 'temporary limits'.The move came amid reports of many users complaining of an outage. Many users said that they were receiving error messages on their timelines like 'cannot retrieve tweets' and 'rate limit exceeded'. Musk wrote in a tweet, "To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we have applied temporary limits." To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day- New unverified accounts to 300/day— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023Musk said that verified accounts on the microblogging platform are limited to reading 6,000 tweets per day, whereas, unverified accounts can read only 600 tweets in a day. Musk also mentioned that the new verified accounts can read up to 300 posts per day.However, he later updated in another tweet that 'rate limits will be increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified.Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, said that nearly 500 reports were recorded around 9 pm with issues related to the microblogging platform, Economic Times reported.According to the report, the latest outage comes after a major glitch on Twitter in March when users were unable to log in to the platform. Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform also faced a similar incident earlier in February.The social media site will now require users to have an account in order to view tweets. On Friday, Musk termed this move as a 'temporary emergency measure'.In a tweet, Musk wrote, "We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!" Ever since Musk took over the company in November 2022, the platform has been witnessing these outages frequently.