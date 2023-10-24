close
Must never lose sight of how essential the two-state solution is: Sunak

"We must never lose sight of how essential the two-state solution is. So we'll work together with our international partners to bring renewed energy and creativity to this effort," the UK PM said

Rishi Sunak

Further, he said that Britain would work with other world powers to establish more effective governance for Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 7:16 AM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said Hamas terrorists care more about their paymasters in Iran than the children they hide behind, adding that Hamas was "not only a threat to Israel but to many others across the region".
Taking to his official handle on X, Sunak shared a personalised video message saying, "We will work together with the international partners to bring renewed energy and creativity to this effort."
"We must never lose sight of how essential the two-state solution is. So we'll work together with our international partners to bring renewed energy and creativity to this effort," the UK PM said.
Further, he said that Britain would work with other world powers to establish more effective governance for Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank.
"It would also mean challenging actions that undercut legitimate aspirations for Palestinian statehood," PM Sunak added.
"Let me be clear, there is no scenario where Hamas can be allowed to control Gaza or any part of the Palestinian territories. Hamas is not only a threat to Israel but to many others across the region," the UK PM added.
Moreover, he stressed that the leaders he met agreed that this was a watershed moment.
"It's time to set the region on a better path," he added.
The British Prime Minister arrived in Riyadh Last Thursday and held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the Israel-Hamas war.
He said the UK supports Israel's right to defend itself, as it is in line with international law to fight against Hamas after the terror group launched unprecedented attacks on southern Israel on October 7.
"I want to share the deep condolences of the British people and stress that we absolutely support Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas...We also recognise that the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too," the British PM said while delivering a joint statement alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu post their private meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Welcoming Israel's decision to ensure that routes into Gaza are opened for humanitarian aid to enter, the UK PM added, "I am glad that you made that decision. We will support it...We also want you to win.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishi Sunak israel Hamas Gaza West Bank

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

