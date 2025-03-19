Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / From world's ugliest to 'Fish of the Year': Blobfish makes a splash in NZ

From world's ugliest to 'Fish of the Year': Blobfish makes a splash in NZ

Once dubbed the world's ugliest animal, the blobfish has floated to fame again - this time as New Zealand's 'Fish of the Year'

blobfish

(Photo:X/@NARFNra)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Once leveled as the ‘world’s ugliest animal’, the blobfish has swum its way into the spotlight for a more flattering reason – it’s just been crowned New Zealand’s Fish of the Year, reported The Guardian.
 
The gelatinous, famously glum-looking blobfish, Psychrolutes marcidus, inhabits the deep, pressurised waters off the coasts of New Zealand and Australia. Adapted to a world far beneath the surface, blobfish have evolved in remarkable ways. They lack many features typical of other fish: no swim bladder, no full skeleton, no muscles, and no scales. Instead, their bodies are mostly made of soft, squishy tissue with a lower density than water, allowing them to hover effortlessly just above the ocean floor.
 
 
According to Konrad Kurta, spokesperson for the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust, which runs the annual competition, blobfish can live up to 130 years and are both slow-growing and slow-moving.
 
“It sort of sits there and waits for prey to come very close and practically walk into its mouth before it eats them,” said Kurta.
 
Surprisingly, the blobfish is also a committed parent. Females lay up to 100,000 eggs in a single nest, which they guard diligently until hatching.

Also Read

Chief of New Zealand Navy, General Upendra Dwivedi

NZ Navy chief, COAS Dwivedi discuss ways to enhance defence cooperation

Piyush Goyal, Christopher Luxon

India, New Zealand aim to finalise comprehensive FTA within two months

Christopher Luxon, New Zealand PM

New Zealand PM Luxon looks to sign FTA pact with India in 60 days

Rahul Gandhi, New Zealand Prime Minister

LoP Rahul Gandhi calls on New Zealand PM Luxon during his 5-day India visit

Christopher Luxon, New Zealand PM

New Zealand PM Luxon hasn't given up on dairy in trade deal with India

 
The blobfish first rose to fame more than a decade ago when a crew member aboard a New Zealand research vessel snapped a photo of the rarely seen creature. Its unusual, droopy appearance quickly went viral, becoming a staple of internet memes. However, Kurta points out that its out-of-water look is misleading.
 
“Regrettably, when it is pulled up … that sudden decompression causes it to become all disfigured,” he explained, noting that underwater, its shape is more typical of a bulbous deep-sea fish. Out of its natural habitat, it can resemble “a failed medical experiment,” he said, speaking to The Guardian.
 

Blobfish at risk from trawling

 
Despite its popularity, little is known about the blobfish’s conservation status, largely due to limited research. However, its deep-sea environment is under threat. Blobfish are often unintentionally caught during bottom-trawling for orange roughy, a practice known to damage fragile marine ecosystems.
 
“Blobfish are fairly frequently pulled up from the bottom-trawling of orange roughy,” Kurta said.
 
The Fish of the Year competition, launched in 2020 and inspired by the successful Bird of the Year, aims to raise awareness of New Zealand’s native aquatic life. This year saw a record 5,583 votes, a massive jump from just over 1,000 the previous year.
 

Blobfish triumphs in close contest

 
The blobfish secured victory with 1,286 votes, edging out the orange roughy by around 300 votes, despite the latter enjoying endorsements from heavyweights like Greenpeace, Forest & Bird, and the Environmental Law Initiative.
 
“We are very pleased for the blobfish,” said Aaron Packard of the Environmental Law Initiative. “From an ecosystem perspective, a win for blobfish is a win for orange roughy.”
 
New Zealand is responsible for about 80 per cent of the global orange roughy catch, and environmental groups frequently call for restrictions on the practice due to the damage it causes to deep-sea ecosystems and the vulnerability of fish populations.
 

New Zealand’s aquatic diversity

 
Other contenders in this year’s competition included the longfin eel (known as tuna in Maori), a pygmy pipehorse, a critically endangered mudfish, as well as various sharks and rays. 
Kurta emphasised the country’s rich diversity of aquatic species, noting that 85 per cent of native marine and freshwater fish are considered vulnerable. “That [these fish] exist is often the first step to getting people invested and interested in what’s happening below the waterline,” he said.

More From This Section

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan's annual defense drills identify 2027 for potential China invasion

John F Kennedy

What JFK files reveal: CIA warnings, mafia plots, and a second shooter

Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this year, but for 'bad' reasons

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu blames Hamas after Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

Extreme weather in 2024 led to biggest displacement of people since 2008

Topics : New Zealand fish BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon