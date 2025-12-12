Friday, December 12, 2025 | 06:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nasa loses contact with Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decade

Nasa loses contact with Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decade

Launched in 2013, Maven began studying the upper Martian atmosphere and its interaction with the solar wind once reaching the red planet the following year

Scientists ended up blaming the sun for Mars losing most of its atmosphere to space over the eons, turning it from wet and warm to the dry and cold world it is today (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Cape Canaveral
Dec 12 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Nasa has lost contact with a spacecraft that has orbited Mars for more than a decade.

Maven abruptly stopped communicating to ground stations over the weekend. Nasa said this week that it was working fine before it went behind the red planet. When it reappeared, there was only silence.

Launched in 2013, Maven began studying the upper Martian atmosphere and its interaction with the solar wind once reaching the red planet the following year.

Scientists ended up blaming the sun for Mars losing most of its atmosphere to space over the eons, turning it from wet and warm to the dry and cold world it is today.

 

Maven also has served as a communication relay for Nasa's two Mars rovers, Curiosity and Perseverance.

Engineering investigations are underway, according to Nasa.

Nasa has two other spacecraft around Mars that are still active: Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, launched in 2005, and Mars Odyssey, launched in 2001.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

