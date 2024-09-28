Business Standard
Home / World News / NASA prepares to launch rescue mission for stuck Boeing astronauts

NASA prepares to launch rescue mission for stuck Boeing astronauts

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are slated to take off inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon

NASA

SpaceX’s crewed flights for NASA last about six months, with this vehicle slated to return around February. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Loren Grush

SpaceX is poised to launch a two-person crew to the International Space Station, the start of a mission to bring home two NASA astronauts stuck in orbit after flying on Boeing Co.’s Starliner spacecraft.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are slated to take off inside a SpaceX Crew Dragon from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:17 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday.

The pair will have two empty seats next to them that NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams will fill when the spacecraft returns next year.
 

The Crew-9 flight was meant to have a four-person crew but NASA removed two crew members to make room for the Starliner duo after technical failures with Boeing’s spacecraft. Astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson relinquished their seats so their colleagues could return to Earth. 

“We’re going to find spots for them to fly,” Ken Bowersox, NASA’s associate administrator for space operations, said of Cardman and Wilson during a Friday press conference. “We really appreciate how hard it is to give up a mission and wait a little bit longer.”

More From This Section

Mexico flag, Mexico

Mexico's Pemex ships first fuel export from new Olmeca refinery to India

Twitter

Brazil court says Elon Musk must pay $1.9 million to lift ban on X

Donald Trump, Trump

Iranian operatives charged in US with hacking Trump's presidential campaign

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel to keep 'degrading Hezbollah' until objectives met, says Netanyahu

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Rescuers rush to save people as Hurricane Helene kills 35 in 4 US states


Wilmore and Williams have been on the ISS since June 6, when they arrived on Starliner. During their docking, the spacecraft experienced a number of helium leaks and failures of its thrusters — tiny engines the vehicle uses to maneuver through space. After months of analysis and testing, NASA decided it was too risky to bring them home on the Boeing capsule.

The agency and Boeing instead returned the spacecraft uncrewed on Sept. 6, with the spacecraft landing under parachutes in New Mexico.

“When Starliner landed safely, it was wonderful that it made it back,” Wilmore said during a Sept. 13 press conference from the space station. 

SpaceX’s crewed flights for NASA last about six months, with this vehicle slated to return around February. Wilmore and Williams’ flight on Starliner was supposed to last roughly a week.

“We always miss our families. I miss my two dogs; I miss my friends,” Williams said earlier this month. “There are so many people on Earth that are sending us messages, and it makes you feel just right at home with everybody.”

If Crew-9 launches on Saturday, the capsule is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Sunday at roughly 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

There are also opportunities to launch on Sunday or Monday should weather or other issues prevent Saturday’s flight, Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s commercial crew program, told reporters on Friday.

Also Read

OceanGate, Titan

NASA, Boeing, Coast Guard representatives to testify about Titan implosion

Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov

NASA, SpaceX to launch new crewed mission next week to ISS for 203 days

Spider-shaped features called araneiform terrain are found in the southern hemisphere of Mars (image: jpl.nasa.gov)

'Spiders on Mars' fully awakened on Earth; scientists at Nasa excited

Nasa looks at asteroids to mine for metals

Earth to get second temporary moon for two months? Check details here

AVIC

US charges employee of Chinese aerospace giant for hacking Nasa, military

Topics : NASA Boeing Astronauts International Space Stations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon