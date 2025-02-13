Business Standard

World News

Nato allies insist Ukraine and Europe must not be cut out of peace talks

Let's not forget, Russia remains a threat well beyond Ukraine, UK Defence Secretary John Healey after the United States rattled Nato

Ukraine flag

Several Nato allies stressed on Thursday that Ukraine and Europe must not be cut out of any peace negotiations. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Brussels
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Several Nato allies stressed on Thursday that Ukraine and Europe must not be cut out of any peace negotiations, after US President Donald Trump signalled that he would hold talks soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Let's not forget, Russia remains a threat well beyond Ukraine, UK Defence Secretary John Healey after the United States rattled Nato by saying that Ukraine should never join the alliance and that European allies should take responsibility for Ukraine's security going forward.

There can be no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine. And Ukraine's voice must be at the heart of any talks, Healey told reporters at Nato headquarters, as the organization's 32 defense ministers met for talks on Ukraine.

 

Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said European nations provided about 60% of the military support to Ukraine last year and must be involved, especially given US. demands that Europe take more responsibility for Ukraine's security in the longer term.

It's very natural that we're engaged into the discussions, Jonson said.

His Estonian counterpart, Hanno Pevkur, underlined that the European Union has driven sanctions against Russia, has invested heavily in Ukraine's defense, and will be asked to foot the bill for rebuilding the war-ravaged country.

We have to be there. So there is no question about it. Otherwise this peace will not be long lasting, Pevkur warned.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told Ukraine's Western backers on Wednesday that Nato membership for Ukraine was unrealistic. He suggested Kyiv should abandon hopes of winning all its territory back from Russia and instead prepare for a negotiated peace settlement to be backed up by international troops.

After talks with Putin and then Zelenskyy, Trump said on Wednesday he would probably meet in person with the Russian leader soon, and suggested that the meeting could happen in Saudi Arabia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

