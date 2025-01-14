Business Standard

Nato launches new Baltic sentry mission to protect undersea cables

Nato launches new Baltic sentry mission to protect undersea cables

It will involve a range of assets, including frigates and maritime patrol aircraft, among others, and will enhance our vigilance in the Baltic, Rutte told reporters

AP Helsinki
Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday that the alliance is launching a new mission to protect undersea cables in the Baltic Sea region.

Rutte said at a meeting in Helsinki with the leaders of NATO countries located on the Baltic Sea that the effort would be dubbed Baltic Sentry.

It will involve a range of assets, including frigates and maritime patrol aircraft, among others, and will enhance our vigilance in the Baltic, Rutte told reporters.

He also said that a small fleet of naval drones will be deployed to provide enhanced surveillance and deterrence.

The meeting comes as a string of incidents in the Baltic has heightened concerns about possible Russian activities in the region.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

