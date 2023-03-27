NATO countries are party to Ukraine conflict: Russian security chief

NATO is a party to the conflict in Ukraine, and it makes no secret of its primary goal, Russia's defeat and further division, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Nikolay Patrushev emphasises that the NATO countries are parties to the conflict with Ukraine.

He also said that the NATO nations don't hide their primary goal which is to prolong the conflict for as long as possible, TASS reported.

"In reality, NATO countries are parties to the conflict," Patrushev emphasized. "They do not hide their main goal trying to prolong this military conflict as long as possible - Russia's defeat on the battlefield and further division," he added.

He believes that the issue of the Ukraine conflict will be one of the main topics at Washington's Summit for Democracy in late March, TASS reported.

He accused the NATO nations that they have turned Ukraine into a big military camp.

He said that the NATO nations are sending weapons and ammunition to Ukrainian forces.

He alleged that they are also providing Ukraine with information, using a satellite constellation and unmanned aerial vehicles. NATO instructors and advisors are training Ukrainian troops he added further, TASS reported.

"They've turned Ukraine into one big military camp. They are sending weapons and ammunition to Ukrainian forces, as well as information, using a satellite constellation and a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles. NATO instructors and advisors are training Ukrainian troops, and mercenaries are fighting in neo-Nazi battalions," Patrushev said.