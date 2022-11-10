Iranian, Russian security officials discuss Ukraine crisis, bilateral ties

-
ALSO READ
Investments to foreign ties: What all does the SCO summit holds for India?
Iran to receive $7 billion of its frozen foreign exchange assets from US
Iran to send delegation to Vienna for talks with IAEA, says FM Abdollahian
New nuclear agreement with Iran not going to be easy: EU diplomat
US contradictory behaviour preventing nuke talks from fruition: Iran
-
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani held a meeting in Tehran with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, during which the two sides discussed the ongoing Ukraine crisis and ways to strengthen the bilateral ties.
Shamkhani on Wednesday noted that Iran welcomes and supports any initiative that leads to a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and is ready to play a role in ending the conflicts, according to a state media outlet.
He also called for strengthened cooperation between Iran and Russia in the areas of energy, transportation, agriculture, trade, finance, and the environment, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Iranian official also stressed the need to continue and increase regional and international cooperation to eradicate terrorism, adding that terrorism and extremism continue to threaten the security of the region and the world.
Patrushev, for his part, lauded the pace of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, stating that Presidents of the two countries have stressed the will of the two sides to improve relations in their bilateral talks this year, the state media outlet reported.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU