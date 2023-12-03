Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Nato should be prepared for bad news from Ukraine: Jens Stoltenberg

"I will leave it to the Ukrainians and military commanders to make these difficult operational decisions," Stoltenberg said

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference ahead of a NATO summit, which is to take place in Madrid, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (Photo: Reuters)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: Reuters) | Representative Image

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO should be ready for bad news from Ukraine, TASS reported, citing his interview with ARD television.
"We should also be prepared for bad news," he said, when asked if he feared that the situation in Ukraine would worsen in the future. "Wars develop in phases. But we have to support Ukraine in both good and bad times."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Stoltenberg stressed the importance of enhancing ammunition production, acknowledging the inability of NATO countries to meet the rising demand. He noted Ukraine's current "critical situation" but refrained from suggesting specific actions for Kyiv to take, as reported by TASS.
"I will leave it to the Ukrainians and military commanders to make these difficult operational decisions," Stoltenberg said.
He also spoke on the challenges faced by the European defence industry.
"One of the issues we should address is the fragmentation of the European defence industry," he said.
The NATO chief also highlighted that promoting increased ammunition production is in the best interest of Europe and contributes to job growth in the industry. He emphasised the importance of preventing a surge in ammunition prices following the rise in demand. Stoltenberg mentioned that there haven't been any noteworthy developments on the battlefield in recent months and refrained from providing a forecast for future events.
"Wars are inherently unpredictable," the official said. "But we know that the more we support Ukraine, the faster the war will end," TASS reported.
Putin's decree was released by the Kremlin and took force immediately. It brings the strength of the armed forces to 1.32 million service personnel and increases the overall number of Russian military personnel to about 2.2 million, Al Jazeera reported.

Also Read

Nato summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden's bid to join alliance

NATO chief tells Erdogan 'time has come' to let Sweden join the alliance

Nato debates ways to boost ties with Ukraine as war against invasion drags

Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy seeks more support to fight Russia at Nato meeting

Turkey agrees to send Sweden's Nato accession protocol to Parl: Stoltenberg

Maintaining ecological balance can get rid of many diseases: Experts

World religious leaders, scientists inaugurate 1st Faith Pavilion at COP28

Hillary Clinton at COP28 climate talks calls for insurance sector reform

COP28 delegates urge greater action on climate-linked health risks

COP28: India refrained from signing on global renewable energy pledge

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NATO NATO alliance Nato chief Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon