Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Nepal 1st South Asian nation to officially register same-sex marriage

Way back in 2007, Nepal's SC had allowed same-sex marriage. Even Nepal's Constitution, adopted in 2015, explicitly states that there can be no discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation

LGBTQ, Trans, Queer, Women, Protest, Rights, Citizenship, CAA

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five months after the Supreme Court legalised it, Nepal on Wednesday formally registered the first case of same-sex marriage, making it the first South Asian country to do so.
Trans-woman Maya Gurung, 35 and Surendra Pandey, 27, a gay, got legally married and their marriage was registered at Dordi Rural Municipality of Lamjung district in Western Nepal, according to Sanjib Gurung (Pinky), president of Blue Diamond Society, an organization working for the rights and welfare of the sexual minorities in Nepal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Way back in 2007, Nepal's Supreme Court had allowed same-sex marriage. Even the Constitution of Nepal, adopted in 2015, explicitly states that there can be no discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
On June 27, 2023, the Supreme Court issued an interim order to legalise same-sex marriage in Nepal in a writ petition filed by multiple people, including Gurung. But despite the historic order to temporarily register same-sex marriage, Kathmandu District Court four months ago rejected the move citing a lack of necessary laws.
Surendra Pandey and Maya's marriage application was rejected at that time.
It's a great pleasure to learn about this, it is a great achievement for us, the third gender community of Nepal, Pinky told PTI. This is the first case not only in Nepal but also in the whole of South Asia, and we welcome the decision.
Married in the traditional manner with the approval of their families, Surendra, a resident of Nawalparasi district, and Maya, a resident of Lamjung district, have been living together as husband and wife for the past six years.
There are many third-gender couples living without their identities and rights and this is going to help them a lot, Pinky said, adding that the door has now opened for other people of this community to get their marriage legalised.
Now their marriage has been temporarily registered and after the formulation of necessary laws, it will get permanent recognition automatically.

Also Read

Same-sex marriage in India: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

Same-sex marriage: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said in his judgement

In 3:2 verdict, SC bench backs off from recognising same sex marriage

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

US economy grew 5.2% in third quarter, faster than first estimated

Blinken seeks new extension of Gaza cease-fire as he heads to West Asia

Pak's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's conviction reversed in two 2018 corruption cases

US military Osprey aircraft crashes in western Japan with eight onboard

US offers India air defence version of Stryker armoured fighting vehicles

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal Same-sex marriages South Asia

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon