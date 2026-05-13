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Home / World News / Netanyahu held secret UAE meeting with president during Iran war

Netanyahu held secret UAE meeting with president during Iran war

According to the statement, the meeting resulted in a "historic breakthrough" in relations between Israel and the UAE

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 11:36 PM IST

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the United Arab Emirates and met with the Emirati president during the war with Iran, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.
 
According to the statement, the meeting resulted in an "historic breakthrough" in relations between Israel and the UAE.
 
The statement appeared to be the first confirmation of a meeting between Netanyahu and the Emirati president.
 
A source familiar with the meeting said Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) met in Al-Ain, an oasis city by the Oman border, on March 26 and that their meeting lasted several hours.
 
 
UAE is one of just a few Arab states with diplomatic relations with Israel, which were made official during the 2020 Abraham Accords, a signature foreign policy achievement of US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

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Topics : Benjamin Nethanyu UAE US Iran tensions

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

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