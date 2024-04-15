Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

New UN sanctions won't hurt our aluminium supply, says Russian firm Rusal

The action is aimed at disrupting Russian export revenue in response to what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russia is a major producer of aluminium, copper and nickel

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian aluminium producer Rusal said on Monday that new sanctions introduced by the United States and Britain will have no impact on its ability to supply aluminium.
 
Washington and London on Friday prohibited metal-trading exchanges from accepting new aluminium, copper and nickel produced by Russia and barred the import of the metals into the United States and Britain.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The action is aimed at disrupting Russian export revenue in response to what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russia is a major producer of aluminium, copper and nickel.
 
"The announced actions have no impact on Rusal's ability to supply since Rusal's global logistic delivery solutions, access to banking system, overall production and quality systems are not affected," Rusal said in a statement.
 
"These actions do not impose any new prohibitions or requirements relating to the processing, clearing or sending of payments by any intermediary banks, including the U.S. banks." Rusal said the LME actions appeared to be strictly related to the exchange and derivatives. The company said it would still be able to provide hedging services to customers and remained committed to market-based pricing.
 
Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel has not yet commented on the sanctions.
Topics : Russia Ukraine aluminium companies aluminium imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIran-Israel War Impact on Stock MarketSamsung Galaxy A35 ReviewExcise Policy ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon