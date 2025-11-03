Monday, November 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New York mayoral polls: When is voting and where Mamdani, competitors stand

New York mayoral polls: When is voting and where Mamdani, competitors stand

Early voting has begun in New York City's mayoral race, with Zohran Mamdani leading against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa; the mayoral elections will decide if the city gets its first socialist mayor

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Early voting has begun in New York City’s mayoral race, setting the stage for a high-stakes election that could mark a historic political shift in the US' largest city. Voters will decide whether Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani will lead what’s often called the “capital of capitalism".
 

When and where can New Yorkers vote

 
Early voting started on Saturday, November 1, and will continue through November 2, ahead of the November 4 mayoral elections.
 
According to the New York Post, the city’s 5.1 million registered voters can cast their ballots at designated polling stations, with voting hours varying by date. Most sites are open from 9 am (local time) to 5 pm (local time).   
 
 

Who’s running and what’s at stake

 
Leading the race is Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Queens Assemblyman and Democratic nominee, who identifies as a socialist. If elected, Mamdani would become the youngest mayor in more than a century, overseeing a $115 billion budget and nearly 300,000 city employees.

Mamdani’s main rivals are former Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Cuomo lost to Mamdani in the Democratic primary. Both are expected to divide support among moderate and conservative voters, a factor that has strengthened Mamdani’s position, the New York Post reported.
 
Though Eric Adams withdrew his candidacy, his name remains on the ballot as an independent, alongside lawyer Jim Walden.
 

Polls show Mamdani in the lead

 
A Victory Insights poll cited by the New York Post shows Mamdani commanding a strong lead with 46.7 per cent of the vote, compared to 28.6 per cent for Cuomo and 16.2 per cent for Sliwa. The survey also revealed that about 26.5 per cent of respondents are considering leaving the city if Mamdani wins.   
 

Democratic unity

 
Despite early hesitation, the Democratic establishment has begun to close ranks around Mamdani. US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries endorsed him just before early voting began, praising his focus on affordability and inclusion.
 
“Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a Mayor for all New Yorkers,” Jeffries said in his statement.
 
Mamdani has also drawn quiet encouragement from former president Barack Obama, who recently called him to offer advice and described his campaign as “impressive to watch", according to The New York Times. Obama reportedly offered to be a “sounding board” if Mamdani wins.
 

Key issues shaping the campaign

 
The campaign has centred on crime, homelessness affordability, and broader debates around Israel and President Donald Trump’s policies.  Mamdani’s grassroots campaign, supported by Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has drawn comparisons to Obama’s 2008 run. With over 90,000 volunteers, it represents a growing progressive movement within the Democratic Party.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

