UK's CMA clears Microsoft's staff hiring, partnership with Inflection AI

Britain's competition regulator, on Wednesday, cleared Microsoft's hiring of some former staff of Inflection AI and its partnership with the startup and said the deal did not required a deeper investigation.



The Competition and Markets Authority began a probe in July to examine if the deal might lead to competition concerns in the country since both companies develop and supply consumer chatbots.



The CMA said that even before being bought, Inflection had a small portion of UK visits for chatbots and AI tools and, unlike its rivals, couldn't significantly grow or maintain its chatbot users.

