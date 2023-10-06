close
Sensex (0.55%)
65990.61 + 359.04
Nifty (0.61%)
19664.60 + 118.85
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
40293.60 + 247.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5916.55 + 24.10
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
44406.15 + 192.80
Heatmap

Heavy rains, floods kill 6 people in Sri Lanka and force schools to close

Strong monsoon rains have been pounding the Indian Ocean nation for more than a week, flooding houses, fields and roads

Heavy Rainfall

On Friday, a large tree fell on a moving bus in Colombo, killing five people and injuring five others, said Dr. Rukshan Bellana, a spokesperson for the capital's main hospital | Photo: ANI Twitter

AP Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides and downed trees in many parts of Sri Lanka, killing at least six people and forcing authorities to close schools in some areas, officials said Friday.
Strong monsoon rains have been pounding the Indian Ocean nation for more than a week, flooding houses, fields and roads.
On Friday, a large tree fell on a moving bus in Colombo, killing five people and injuring five others, said Dr. Rukshan Bellana, a spokesperson for the capital's main hospital.
Separately, one person died when a rock fell on his house during a mudslide in Galle district, about 130 kilometres south of Colombo, the state-run Disaster Management Centre said.
The centre said the floods and mudslides damaged hundreds of houses in 12 districts and affected more than 50,000 people, including 1,473 families who were moved to temporary shelters.
The coastal district of Matara was the worst affected, with most parts flooded for more than a week. Schools in Matara were closed on Friday due to the floods and the threat of landslides.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

Asian Games women's cricket: India vs Sri Lanka Gold medal game at 11:30 am

Sri Lanka default: A bad bank would help the nation fix its finances

Turkish warplanes hit US-backed Kurdish militia targets in northern Syria

Putin indicates Russia may return to nuclear testing, withdrawing from ban

Parity brought in to put pressure on Canada: Former envoy on India's demand

EU Parliament condemns 'gender apartheid policy' of Taliban in Afghanistan

EU summit to look at changes bloc needs to make to welcome Ukraine, others

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka heavy rains Floods

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED Playing 11Latest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon