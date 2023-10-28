close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

New GOP Speaker calls on Biden to split $100 bn funding for Ukraine, Israel

While Ukraine funding has become a contentious issue among House Republicans, Johnson affirmed his support for Ukraine's defence against Russia

Mike Johnson

Rep Mike Johnson (Photo: X | JoeyMannarinoUS)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged President Joe Biden to split his USD 100 billion supplemental budget request into aid for both Ukraine and Israel, expressing concerns about Republican support for a Ukraine package, The Hill reported.
The new Republican Speaker Johnson explained his position during an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity on Thursday, stating, "I told the staff at the White House today that our consensus among House Republicans is that we need to bifurcate those issues."
President Biden's budget request includes USD 14 billion to support Israel's efforts against Hamas in Gaza and USD 61 billion for Ukraine's defence against Russia, along with funding for US border security and support for Taiwan.
While Ukraine funding has become a contentious issue among House Republicans, Johnson affirmed his support for Ukraine's defence against Russia.
However, he emphasised the importance of fiscal responsibility, saying, "Now, we can't allow Vladimir Putin to prevail in Ukraine, because I don't believe it would stop there, and it would probably encourage and empower China to perhaps make a move on Taiwan. We have these concerns."
"We're not going to abandon them. But we have a responsibility, a stewardship responsibility, over the precious treasure of the American people," he continued, adding, "And we have to make sure that the White House is providing the people with some accountability for the dollars.
He also condemned the Biden administration's plan for the Ukraine war effort, saying the White House has not provided what the "endgame" is for continued support, as reported by The Hill.
House Republicans intend to propose a standalone USD 14 billion spending bill to assist Israel, aligning with the White House request. This proposal mirrors a bill introduced by a group of GOP senators in the Senate.
Israel has received broad bipartisan support for its actions against Hamas, which followed a surprise attack resulting in the death of 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians.
Johnson emphasized the commitment to standing with Israel as a vital ally in the Middle East, saying, "One thing that House Republicans are resolved on is that we must stand with our most important ally in the Middle East, and that's Israel. We will."

Also Read

US approves funding for first-ever transfer of military equipment to Taiwan

US President Joe Biden announces military aid package of $345 mn for Taiwan

US commitment to Ukraine a key issue as President Biden meets EU leaders

Hunter investigations lead to ethical concerns about Joe Biden: Poll

Biden looks to cement his world leadership at annual UN General Assembly

Terrorism a 'malignancy', knows no borders: India tells UNGA on Israel war

Tel Aviv rejects UNGA's call for ceasefire, says Israel's Foreign Minister

LIVE: Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders: India tells UNGA

Biden to travel to San Francisco to host APEC Summit participants

India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel

However, he underscored the significance of responsible spending, saying, "We deeply care and are concerned about all nations of free people around the world, but we have to take care of our own house first, and so that's also part of this delicate calculation and the decision," The Hill reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Joe Biden United States US Military Aid Russia Ukraine Conflict Israel-Palestine

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon