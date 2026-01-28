Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / North Korea to unveil new nuclear plans at upcoming ruling party congress

North Korea to unveil new nuclear plans at upcoming ruling party congress

The Korean Central News Agency said North Korea performed a live-fire drill of an upgraded large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system in the presence of Kim on Tuesday

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

The report came a day after South Korea and Japan said they detected multiple ballistic missiles fired from North Korea (Photo:PTI)

AP
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will unveil plans to further bolster its nuclear programme at the upcoming ruling party congress, as he observed the North's latest weapons launch, state media reported Wednesday.

The report came a day after South Korea and Japan said they detected multiple ballistic missiles fired from North Korea, the country's first weapons launches in about three weeks. 

The Korean Central News Agency said North Korea performed a live-fire drill of an upgraded large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system in the presence of Kim on Tuesday.

It quoted Kim as saying the test launch was meant to enhance the effectiveness of the country's "strategic deterrent," a term used to describe its nuclear weapons capability. KCNA said the launcher system's mobility and strike accuracy have been improved.

 

Experts say North Korea's large-sized rocket launchers blur the boundaries between artillery systems and ballistic missiles because they can create their own thrust and are guided during delivery. North Korea has said some of these systems are capable of delivering nuclear warheads.

Also Read

Kim Jong Un

North Korea's Kim Jong Un dismisses vice premier over factory project

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea accuses South of drone intrusions, vows strong retaliation

north korea, tech workers, fake tech workers, us vs north korea

North Korea says latest missile tests involves hypersonic weapons system

north korea, tech workers, fake tech workers, us vs north korea

North Korea condemns US strikes on Venezuela as sovereignty violation

North Korea-South Korea flag

South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile into sea

Kim said that boosting the country's military capability is the invariable line of the ruling Workers' Party. He said the upcoming party congress, the first of its kind in five years, will be a venue to declare "next-stage plans for further bolstering up the country's nuclear war deterrent," KCNA said.

The congress, expected to start in February, is one of North Korea's biggest propaganda spectacles and is used to establish new political and economic priorities.

Since December, North Korea has already test-fired what it called hypersonic missiles, long-range, strategic cruise missiles and new anti-air missiles. North Korea's recent testing activities were likely meant to demonstrate or review its weapons development achievements ahead of the congress.

KCNA didn't say what the next-stage nuclear development plan will be like. Many foreign analysts say North Korea needs to master an ability to place multiple warheads on a single missile to defeat its rivals' missile defences.

There are also questions on whether North Korea has acquired the technology to shield warheads from the high-temperature, high-stress environment of atmospheric reentry for long-range missiles targeting the US mainland.

North Korea has refused to engage in talks with the US and South Korea since Kim's nuclear diplomacy with President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. Experts say Kim could return to talks if he's assured of some economic and political rewards for limited denuclearization steps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders

'Another beautiful armada floating': Trump renews hard-line Iran stance

US President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls, on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US | REUTERS

'We'll get it done one way or the another': Trump defiant on tariffs

Marco Rubio

US ready to use force to ensure Venezuela's cooperation, says Marco Rubio

TikTok

TikTok faces app deletions, glitches in days after ownership change

Starbucks, Brian Niccol, Starbucks CEO

Starbucks removes limits for CEO's private jet use amid security concerns

Topics : North Korea nuclear plants Kim Jong Un Kim Jong-un

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayVedanta Q3 PreviewTata Motors Q3 PreviewDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksPersonal Finance