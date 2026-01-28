Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Starbucks removes limits for CEO's private jet use amid security concerns

Starbucks removes limits for CEO's private jet use amid security concerns

The Starbucks board of directors took decision to enhance security measures for CEO Brian Niccol following a security review of risks

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol

Starbucks is mandating that CEO Brian Niccol use the company’s private jet for all his travel | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Redd Brown
 
Starbucks Corp. is mandating that Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol use the company’s private jet for all his travel, including personal trips, while removing a previous restriction that would have required him to reimburse some travel expenses.
Under the travel agreement, which was altered following a security review, Niccol no longer has to pay Starbucks back for non-professional use of the jet, according to a filing. Previously, he was responsible for charges from personal travel after an annual cap of $250,000. 
 
“Following a security review of risks, the Starbucks board of directors made the decision to enhance security measures for Brian,” a company spokesperson said. “This included a decision by the board to require Brian to use private aircraft for all travel.” 
 
 
The company’s filing, released late Monday, cites “enhanced media attention” and “the current threat landscape.” The security study also found “the existence of credible threat actors.” Board members will now review Niccol’s travel on a quarterly, rather than annual, basis. 

Also Read

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol

Starbucks CEO earns $31 mn in 2025, including $5 mn bonus, $20 mn in stocks

Starbucks

Starbucks appoints Indian-origin Amazon veteran Anand Varadarajan as CTO

Starbucks

Starbucks to pay $35 mn to NYC workers in settlement amid ongoing strikes

Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks said that the company opened 58 stores in 80 cities

Too early to gauge impact of consumption push, says Starbucks Indiapremium

private jet

Private jet take-off from Kolkata airport delayed after smoke spotted

 
In fiscal 2025, Niccol didn’t pay the company under the time-sharing agreement for the jet, according to the filing.   
 
Many US companies are beefing up executive security in the wake of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson in Manhattan in late 2024.
 
“Since the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, we’ve seen many companies shift their security policies, including installing home security and requiring CEOs to use the corporate jet for all air travel,” said Courtney Yu, director of research at executive pay consultant Equilar. 
 
Starbucks also provided Niccol with personal driver services at no charge to the CEO. In fiscal 2025, Niccol’s total security costs totaled $1.1 million, while his use of the jet cost the company just under $1 million. 
 
Starbucks also paid more than $370,000 in temporary housing expenses for Niccol in fiscal 2025, according to the filing, including about $244,000 of tax-related expenses. 
 
Starbucks will report first-quarter results Wednesday morning, followed by an investor presentation on Thursday. 

More From This Section

US population

US sees sharp slowdown in population growth due to less immigration

Tiktok

TikTok settles social media addiction lawsuit ahead of court trial

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump rejects 'pullback' claim as Border Patrol official exits Minneapolis

border patrol, US, US shooting, arizona

US Border Patrol shooting near US-Mexico border leaves 1 critically injured

NASA

Nasa airplane skids down Texas runway, flames erupt after landing

Topics : Starbucks Brian Nicoll Private jet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayBorder 2 Box Office CollectionIMD Weather Update TodayBank Holiday TodayApple AirtagBudget 2026