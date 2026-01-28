Starbucks removes limits for CEO's private jet use amid security concerns

By Redd Brown

Starbucks Corp. is mandating that Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol use the company’s private jet for all his travel, including personal trips, while removing a previous restriction that would have required him to reimburse some travel expenses.

Under the travel agreement, which was altered following a security review, Niccol no longer has to pay Starbucks back for non-professional use of the jet, according to a filing. Previously, he was responsible for charges from personal travel after an annual cap of $250,000.

“Following a security review of risks, the Starbucks board of directors made the decision to enhance security measures for Brian,” a company spokesperson said. “This included a decision by the board to require Brian to use private aircraft for all travel.”

The company’s filing, released late Monday, cites “enhanced media attention” and “the current threat landscape.” The security study also found “the existence of credible threat actors.” Board members will now review Niccol’s travel on a quarterly, rather than annual, basis.

In fiscal 2025, Niccol didn’t pay the company under the time-sharing agreement for the jet, according to the filing.

Many US companies are beefing up executive security in the wake of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson in Manhattan in late 2024.

“Since the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, we’ve seen many companies shift their security policies, including installing home security and requiring CEOs to use the corporate jet for all air travel,” said Courtney Yu, director of research at executive pay consultant Equilar.

Starbucks also provided Niccol with personal driver services at no charge to the CEO. In fiscal 2025, Niccol’s total security costs totaled $1.1 million, while his use of the jet cost the company just under $1 million.

Starbucks also paid more than $370,000 in temporary housing expenses for Niccol in fiscal 2025, according to the filing, including about $244,000 of tax-related expenses.

Starbucks will report first-quarter results Wednesday morning, followed by an investor presentation on Thursday.