Norway formally recognises Palestine as a state, says PM amid Israel war

Gahr Store said the Scandinavian country will recognise a Palestinian state as of May 28

AP Copenhagen (Denmark)
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Norway's prime minister says Norway is formally recognising Palestine as a state.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday, There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.
Gahr Store said the Scandinavian country will recognise a Palestinian state as of May 28.
Several European Union countries have in the past weeks indicated that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.
Norway which is not a member of the European Union but mirror its moves, has been an ardent supporter of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.
The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel, the Norwegian government leader said.
First Published: May 22 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

