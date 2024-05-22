Nasa prepares to launch PREFIRE mission to study earth's polar region

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) is gearing up to launch its latest mission, the Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE), today (May 22). This mission involves deploying twin shoebox-size climate satellites aimed at studying the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

According to a report by Space.com, the first cubesat, named "Ready, Aim, PREFIRE," is scheduled for launch on May 22, while the second, "PREFIRE and ICE," will follow a few days later.

What are the objectives of Nasa’s PREFIRE mission?

The primary goal of the PREFIRE mission is to investigate the amount of heat radiated from Earth's polar regions into space and its impact on the global climate. In these cold regions, 60 per cent of the heat emissions occur at far-infrared wavelengths (longer than 15 micrometres).

Currently, researchers have limited data on the specific areas in the Arctic and Antarctic where this heat is being released, Nasa said. PREFIRE aims to fill this knowledge gap by providing detailed information on how efficiently far-infrared heat is emitted by snow, sea ice, and the influence of clouds on this radiation.

Each PREFIRE CubeSat will be equipped with a thermal infrared spectrometer to measure far-infrared energy radiated from Earth's surface and atmosphere into space. This lower-cost platform, compared to full-size satellites, is designed to answer critical questions about the far-infrared heat emissions from the poles.

Understanding polar heat loss

The polar regions play a vital role in regulating Earth's climate by radiating heat absorbed at the tropics back into space. However, only 40 per cent of the energy escaping from the Arctic has been systematically measured, making it essential to gain insights into the Arctic's heat loss mechanisms to comprehend why it has warmed more than twice the global average.

PREFIRE's observations of this heat exchange will enhance the understanding of polar ice loss and its implications for sea level rise and sea ice loss.

Impact of Nasa’s PREFIRE satellites on climate models

The CubeSats will be placed in asynchronous, near-polar orbits, allowing them to crisscross over the Arctic and Antarctica, measuring thermal infrared radiation.

Data from the PREFIRE mission will enhance understanding of the greenhouse effect at the poles, specifically the role of water vapour, clouds, and other atmospheric elements in trapping heat. Improved climate models will lead to more accurate predictions of storm severity, frequency, coastal erosion, and flooding.

Researchers will use this data to update climate and ice models, enhancing projections of sea level, weather patterns, and ice cover changes in a warming world.

PREFIRE data will be publicly accessible through Nasa’s Atmospheric Science Data Center, allowing researchers and the public to benefit from the mission's findings.

Management of PREFIRE satellites

The PREFIRE mission is a collaborative effort between Nasa and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory manages the mission and provides the spectrometers, while Blue Canyon Technologies built the CubeSats.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will process the collected data. Nasa’s Launch Services Program selected Rocket Lab to launch both spacecraft under the VADR (Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare) contract.