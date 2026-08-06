Novo outlook hike falls flat as Wegovy pill sales fail to impress
Novo Nordisk raised its 2026 outlook, but investor sentiment remained subdued as Wegovy pill sales disappointed and CagriSema faced another setback
Reuters
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Novo Nordisk raised its full-year profit and sales outlook late Tuesday but investors focused instead on slightly weaker-than-expected sales for its new Wegovy pill and another setback for next-generation obesity drug CagriSema.
Firm’s CEO Mike Doustdar sought to reassure investors that the drugmaker can rebuild its pipeline, pledging faster research and bolt-on acquisitions after an upgraded 2026 outlook failed to lift sentiment.
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Topics : Novo Nordisk Obesity Drug
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:15 AM IST