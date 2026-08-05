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Home / World News / Uber intensifies robotaxi plans, shares fall on weak profit forecast

Uber intensifies robotaxi plans, shares fall on weak profit forecast

Uber forecast weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings as it reaffirmed heavy investments in robotaxis and acquisitions despite robust second-quarter demand

Uber

The company on Wednesday also outlined plans to spend more than $10 billion on autonomous vehicles over the coming years | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 11:05 PM IST
Uber Technologies forecast current-quarter (Q3) adjusted earnings below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, saying that foreign exchange would trim bookings growth and reaffirming plans to invest heavily in robotaxis and acquisitions. 
The global ​ride-hailing and delivery giant's capital allocation ​has become a key investor focus after it announced a $14.8-billion deal for ​Delivery Hero last month, which it plans to fund with existing liquidity and debt. 
The company on Wednesday also outlined plans to spend more than $10 billion on autonomous vehicles over the coming years.  It forecast Q3 gross bookings of $58.25 billion to $60.25 billion, broadly in line with ‌analysts' expectations of $59.21 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Uber’s Q2 gross bookings of $58.02 billion topped analysts’ estimates of $57.06 billion. 
 
The business benefited from broad-based demand across regions and services during the quarter, including travel linked to ‌the ??Fifa World Cup, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. More than 8 million tourists used ​Uber in host cities during the tournament, according to the company.

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Topics : Uber Q2 results Q3 results

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 11:05 PM IST