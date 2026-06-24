Why Trump's $16 mn Lincoln Reflecting Pool makeover is under scrutiny

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump commissioned a multimillion-dollar renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, promising to fix decades-old leaks and algae problems before the country celebrates its 250th Independence Day on July 4. But what began as a plan to restore one of Washington’s most recognisable landmarks has turned into a heated controversy for the Trump administration.

The project has come under scrutiny over its ballooning costs, the award of no-bid contracts, concerns about compliance with historic preservation laws, and visible defects that emerged within weeks of the makeover. The controversy has deepened further following reports of arrests linked to alleged vandalism at the site.

What is the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool?

Constructed in 1922, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is a central feature of the National Mall in Washington, DC, and is managed by the National Park Service. The pool stretches roughly 2,000 feet, or about 610 metres, between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

Designed to mirror the surrounding monuments and skyline, the Reflecting Pool has become a prominent backdrop for historic civil rights milestones and some of the country’s most significant public gatherings. It served as the backdrop for the 1963 March on Washington, where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech before hundreds of thousands of people.

The pool attracts millions of visitors each year. However, despite its status, the century-old structure has long struggled with persistent leaks, algae blooms and maintenance challenges, prompting multiple restoration efforts over the years.

When did the Reflecting Pool restoration start?

The latest restoration of the Reflecting Pool started in April this year, when the Trump administration awarded a no-bid contract to Virginia-based Atlantic Industrial Coatings to repair and resurface the landmark. The project was later expanded, with additional contracts awarded for water-treatment upgrades and leak-prevention measures.

The restoration plan was launched after Trump repeatedly criticised the condition of the pool, citing persistent leaks and recurring algae blooms that often turned the water green. He argued that the landmark required urgent attention ahead of the 250th Independence Day celebrations and pushed for the restoration to be completed before the event.

What is the controversy around the Reflecting Pool restoration?

The controversy began after defects started appearing within weeks of the renovation. Large blooms of green algae resurfaced in the water, while strips of the newly applied polyurethane sealant reportedly peeled away from the pool’s floor and floated to the surface, raising questions about the quality of the restoration work.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump rejected suggestions that the problems stemmed from the rushed makeover ordered by his administration. Instead, he blamed vandals for both the peeling sealant and the algae growth. He insisted that vandals had used a knife or box-cutter to cut a 350 ft “slit” in the newly applied sealant, which started peeling away from the floor and floating to the surface within days of its application, The Guardian reported.

He also said someone may have deliberately introduced fertiliser into the water, triggering excessive algae growth. When reporters asked whether there was evidence linking the damage to vandalism, Trump said photographs existed but would be presented during court proceedings.

Trump on Tuesday wrote on his social media, “It was purposefully and criminally done, and somebody had to work very hard, probably in the dark of night, to create such a condition.”

He accepted that repairs to the pool would not be completed by the Fourth of July.

The controversy intensified after Trump said six people had been arrested on charges related to vandalism and five others had been issued citations.

While authorities have not publicly disclosed details of the alleged offences or indicated whether those arrested were directly linked to the algae blooms or damage to the sealant, one of those people is former Olympic canoeist David Carter “Davey.”

Carter said he reached into the water to touch a piece of liner that was partially detached from the pool that was painted “American Flag Blue”, and moments later, he was arrested.

Trump has also criticised former president Barack Obama, arguing that a previous restoration undertaken between 2010 and 2012 failed to solve the pool’s long-standing problems. The Obama administration spent more than $35 million on repairs aimed at addressing leaks and water-quality issues, The New York Times reported. Despite those efforts, the pool continued to experience recurring algae blooms and significant water loss in subsequent years.

The restoration has also come under scrutiny because of the way the contracts were awarded. To complete the project before July 4, the Trump administration bypassed the usual competitive bidding process, citing an urgent need to finish the work on time. The Interior Department awarded a $14.7 million no-bid contract to Atlantic Industrial Coatings for waterproofing and resurfacing work, and a $1.7 million contract to Greenwater Services for a new water-treatment system.

Critics have questioned both the use of emergency procurement provisions and the sharp increase in project costs. Trump initially said the repairs would cost about $1.8 million, but the final value of the contracts rose to more than $16 million.