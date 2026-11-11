Nvidia has no clear successor to Jensen Huang. Who could take over?

Nvidia co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has repeatedly said he intends to lead the company for as long as possible. However, an investigation into whether he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort has brought renewed attention to a question Nvidia has rarely had to confront: who could take over if Huang resigns or is asked to step aside?

On Sunday, Huang acknowledged having an affair in a message to employees. Nvidia's board subsequently announced an independent investigation into whether he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The board has expressed confidence in Huang and said it has no reason to believe that national security or the company's trade secrets were compromised.

In a statement to Business Insider, Nvidia also said that “Jensen is committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as CEO without interruption”.

Still, the episode has brought renewed attention to Nvidia's succession planning. Huang, who co-founded the company more than three decades ago, remains closely involved in its operations, with around 60 executives reporting directly to him.

Analysts, however, do not expect Huang to step down. Bob O'Donnell, president, founder and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research, said Nvidia employs more than 40,000 people worldwide and has "lots of other great leaders" within the company. However, he does not expect Huang to leave his post.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon offered a similar assessment, telling CNBC: “Jensen is Nvidia. Nvidia is Jensen.” He described Huang as someone who runs the company from the top and effectively pulls the strings.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang's fortune takes $7.4 billion hit as Nvidia probes affair However, Huang owns only around 3.6 per cent of Nvidia and does not have controlling voting power.

Who could replace Jensen Huang?

If Huang were to step down or be removed by the board, speculation has centred on a handful of executives, including Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress and Nvidia co-founder Chris Malachowsky, according to the Associated Press.

Kress is among the company's most visible senior executives and could be considered for the role of interim CEO, according to analysts cited by Business Insider. She has spent 13 years at Nvidia, overseeing its finances through a period of rapid expansion, and previously held finance positions at Cisco and Microsoft.

Another name being discussed is Ian Buck, a longtime Nvidia executive who helped develop CUDA, the software platform that has become central to the company's AI computing business. Buck, who has been with Nvidia for 22 years, heads Nvidia's data centre and computing businesses, which account for the bulk of its revenue. Analysts and former employees cited by Business Insider have identified him as a potential long-term successor, given his technical experience and understanding of Nvidia's core business.

Malachowsky, meanwhile, could play an important role in any leadership transition. One of Nvidia's co-founders alongside Huang and Curtis Priem, he remains a senior technology executive at the company.

Could Huang's children take over?

There is also speculation about whether Nvidia's leadership could eventually remain within the Huang family. Both of Huang's children, Madison and Spencer, work at the company in senior roles. Madison is a senior director of product marketing, with responsibilities linked to Nvidia's physical AI business, while Spencer works as a product line manager in its robotics division. Business Insider, citing a former employee, reported that Madison has been taking on greater authority across Nvidia's businesses, potentially positioning herself for a larger leadership role.

Huang has reportedly expressed a desire to see one of his children eventually run the company. However, Nvidia has not announced a family succession plan, and neither child has been publicly identified as a potential successor to the CEO.