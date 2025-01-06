Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Oil prices edge up to 12-week high on US winter storm, weaker dollar

Oil prices edge up to 12-week high on US winter storm, weaker dollar

Brent futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $76.78 a barrel by 11:33 a.m. EST (1633 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 27 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $74.23

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

A weaker US currency makes dollar-priced commodities such as oil cheaper for buyers using other currencies. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW YORK
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices edged up to a 12-week high on Monday as a winter storm boosted demand for energy to heat US homes and businesses, and on support from a weaker US dollar and expectations of tighter sanctions on Iranian and Russian oil exports.

Brent futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $76.78 a barrel by 11:33 a.m. EST (1633 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 27 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $74.23. 

Both crude benchmarks gained for a sixth-straight day with Brent on track for its highest close since Oct. 14 and WTI on track for its highest close since Oct. 11.

 

Brent and WTI remained in technically overbought territory for a third day in a row on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand in the northern hemisphere and more fiscal stimulus to revitalise China's faltering economy.

With interest in energy trade growing in recent weeks, open interest in WTI futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange soared to 1.933 million contracts on Jan. 3, the most since June 2023.

Also Read

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil set for weekly gains as market eyes US, Chinese policy support

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Looking at resuming crude oil supply to India, expanding trade basket: Iran

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices set for second annual loss in a row, stable day on day

Infrastructure, Infra

Core sector growth slows to 4.3% annually in November, betters Oct numbers

Carlos Slim

Carlos Slim invested $1 billion in 2024 to supercharge crude oil bets

In the world's biggest economy, a winter storm marching across much of the US boosted heating demand, causing natural gas futures to spike by as much as 10 per cent earlier on Monday, while diesel futures were on track for their highest close in 13 weeks. [NGA/]

The US dollar slumped by 1 per cent against a basket of other currencies earlier on Monday following a newspaper report that President-elect Donald Trump was mulling tariffs that would only be applied to critical imports, potentially a relief for countries that were expecting broader levies.

The dollar, however, pared some of its earlier losses against the other currencies after Trump denied the newspaper report.

A weaker US currency makes dollar-priced commodities such as oil cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

In China, the world's second-biggest economy, the yuan ended the domestic session at its weakest level in 16 months against the US dollar, weighed down by trade concerns.

In a sign of firmer demand expectations, Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, raised crude prices for Asian buyers in February for the first time in three months.

But in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, annual inflation rose more than forecast in December due to higher food prices and a smaller drop in energy prices than in previous months.

To combat higher inflation, central banks usually boost interest rates, which can slow economic growth and demand for energy.

More sanctions possible

On the supply front, stronger Western sanctions on Iranian and Russian oil shipments are a possibility.

The Biden administration plans to impose more sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine, taking aim at its oil revenues with action against tankers carrying Russian crude.

Goldman Sachs expects Iranian oil production and exports to fall by the second quarter due to expected policy changes and tighter sanctions from the incoming Trump administration.

Sudan, meanwhile, lifted a nearly year-long force majeure on the transport of crude oil from its neighbour South Sudan to a port on the Red Sea after security conditions improved.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jeju Air

Jeju Air's problems mount after plane crash that killed 179 people

Israeli security and rescue personnel at the scene of a shooting attack on a car and bus where at least three Israelis were killed near Kedumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank | REUTERS

Shooting attack on bus carrying Israelis in occupied West Bank kills 3

Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision at the Fed

Fed's vice chair Barr to resign early to avoid dispute with Trump over role

mental health, headache

Study reveals direct link between loneliness, disease causing proteins

Wall Street

Wall Street hits one-week high as optimism grows over Trump tariffs

Topics : Crude Oil Crude Oil Prices US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon