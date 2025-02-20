Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Oil prices see minor dip as US crude stocks rise, easing supply concerns

Oil prices see minor dip as US crude stocks rise, easing supply concerns

Brent futures were down 15 cents at $75.89 a barrel by 0916 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 34 cents to $71.91

Crude, Crude oil

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday because of the stock build in the US. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after rising to a near one-week high in the previous session, as an industry report showing a buildup in US crude stockpiles pressured the market. 
Brent futures were down 15 cents at $75.89 a barrel by 0916 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 34 cents to $71.91. 
US crude stocks rose by 3.34 million barrels last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday. 
Oil prices edged lower on Thursday because of the stock build in the US, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. 
"The market continues to lack a clear direction, with supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and the OPEC+ production increase delay being offset by global demand worries," Hansen said. 
 

Also Read

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil edges higher on supply concerns while market seeks peace talks clarity

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil steady as Russia-Ukraine peace deal may ease supply chain disruptions

oil

Oil edges lower as potential Ukraine peace deal eases supply worries

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil falls on rising US crude stocks, hawkish Fed comments on inflation

Hardeep Singh Puri, Times Now Summit 2024

'Music to my ears': Hardeep Singh Puri on Trump admin's stance on energy

Official oil inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Thursday. 
Analysts have forecast that about 2.2 million barrels of crude were added to US stockpiles in the week ended February 14. 
Separately, Russia said Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil flows, a major route for crude exports from Kazakhstan, were reduced by 30 per cent-40 per cent on Tuesday after a Ukraine drone attack on a pumping station. 
A 30 per cent cut would equate to the loss of 380,000 barrels per day of market supply, Reuters calculations show. 
However, other factors and potential boosts to oil supply added to concerns about prices. 
Potential restarts of oil flows from Iraq's Kurdistan region were offsetting supply risks, analysts at ING said in a note. 
Turkey, which hosts the port of Ceyhan that loads the Iraqi oil from the Kurdistan region, did not receive confirmation from Iraq on the resumption as of Thursday, the country's energy minister told Reuters. 
A resumption of the Iraqi oil flows would add 300,000 barrels of supply per day onto the market, ING analysts said. 
Import tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump's administration could dent oil prices by raising the cost of consumer goods, analysts said, weakening the global economy and reducing fuel demand. Concerns about European and Chinese demand were also helping keep prices in check. 
"It is natural to be concerned about the global economic outlook as Donald Trump takes a sledgehammer smashing away at the existing global 'free-trade structure' with signals of 25 per cent tariffs on car imports to the US," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Nearly 90% of Japanese firms say Trump's policies hurt business: Survey

Donald Trump, Trump

'It's possible, it's possible': Trump hints at new trade deal with China

Mount Everest

Mt Everest's snow cover receded by 150 mtr this winter, reveal images

US flag, US, united states

G20 foreign minister's meet underway in S Africa amid tensions with US

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

Could US aid cuts open opportunities for China to expand global influence?

Topics : Crude Oil Price crude oil supply US oil prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon