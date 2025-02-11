Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 'Music to my ears': Hardeep Singh Puri on Trump admin's stance on energy

'Music to my ears': Hardeep Singh Puri on Trump admin's stance on energy

Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made the statement during a panel session on the inaugural day of the four-day India Energy Week 2025

Hardeep Singh Puri, Times Now Summit 2024

India Energy Week 2025: Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted India’s growing stature in the global energy landscape. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The focus of Donald Trump's new administration on energy and its stance that "more energy should come on the market while the prices should go down" is music to my ears, said Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the inaugural day of the four-day India Energy Week 2025.
 
Puri made the statement during a panel session when he was asked about the energy landscape since Trump's inauguration as US President. "For a country like India, which is both a consumer and a producer of oil, prices going down is good news. Even though our marketing companies get upset when the prices go down as it becomes too difficult for them to maintain a healthy balance sheet.  However, as a minister, I am very happy with the oil price coming down."
   
Puri also spoke about his 'Trump connection' at the event. He said, "I served for 39 years in the Indian foreign service term. I was a permanent representative to the United Nations. During my time in New York, I had the privilege of knowing President Trump even when he was not the President. I had the privilege of living in the Trump Tower. He used to visit us every year."
 
Earlier in the day (February 11), Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the event. He said that India's energy sector is pivotal to the country's growth ambitions. “Every expert in the world is saying that the 21st Century belongs to India. India is not only driving its own growth but also driving the world's growth, and our energy sector plays a very big role in this,” PM Modi said in a virtual address to the India Energy Week 2025.
 
Next two decades crucial for India: PM Modi

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

By 2030, India wants to add 500 GW renewable energy capacity: PM Modi

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India open to buying energy from all sources at lowest rates, says Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India to keep buying Russian crude if available at discount: Hardeep Puri

Russian oil

Amid US sanctions, oil buyers pull all levers to replace Russian shipments

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Trump 2.0: More US energy exports to India likely, says Hardeep Singh Puri

 
“The next two decades are very crucial for 'Viksit Bharat'. In the next five years, we will be crossing several big milestones,” he said. PM Modi reiterated India’s target to add 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity and achieve net-zero carbon emissions for Indian Railways by 2030. “Our targets may look very ambitious; however, whatever India has achieved in the last 10 years gives us the confidence that we will achieve these targets too,” he added.
 
The PM highlighted five key pillars underpinning India's energy ambitions -- resource harnessing, fostering innovation, economic strength with political stability, strategic geography, and a commitment to global sustainability.
 
Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of IEW’25, Puri highlighted India’s growing stature in the global energy landscape. He added that IEW’25 is set to be even larger, more diverse, and more impactful than its previous two editions. Covering over 1 lakh square meters, IEW’25 will be the second-largest energy event globally in terms of ministerial and CEO participation, exhibition space, and the number of sessions.
 
Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the event’s opening, Puri announced that the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will host a Clean Cooking Ministerial during the event, bringing together global policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to accelerate the transition to clean cooking solutions.
 
The event will showcase India’s success with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) as a model for global adoption. It aims to foster international collaboration, drive policy discussions, and facilitate technology sharing to ensure clean, affordable, and accessible cooking energy for households worldwide.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

IEW 2025 : India on track to meet 2030 energy goals, says PM Modi

LNG, Gas

PM Modi's gas goals hampered by country's $67 billion infrastructure gap

Iron ore

Supreme Court dismisses Vedanta's plea against Goa iron ore mine e-auction

PremiumPrestige Ocean Towers

Wide-ranging home choices await couples starting their life together

PremiumBuilding on its case to transform India's state-owned ports into self-reliant commercial entities, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is considering expanding the autonomy of major ports in making decisions regarding capital expenditure (c

Centre targets Rs 50,000 crore PPP port projects over the next five years

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri Narendra Modi Donald Trump Crude Oil Price India energy demand Ujjwala Yojana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEApollo Hospitals share PriceHoliday TomorrowSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon