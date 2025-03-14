Friday, March 14, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Tariffs won't help more men get jobs; deregulation is the real answer

Tariffs won't help more men get jobs; deregulation is the real answer

There is a sense that the globalization of the last several decades has mostly benefited the coastal elites, while the rest of the country has suffered with stagnating wages

jobs

Bloomberg
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Allison Schrager
 
Say this about Donald Trump: Even when he has crazy ideas — and his tariff policy certainly seems crazy — he is often trying to address a legitimate concern. In the case of tariffs, they are part of the president’s economic plan to provide men with better opportunities. It is a worthy goal, but tariffs will not help him reach it. 
Some background: There is a sense that the globalization of the last several decades has mostly benefited the coastal elites, while the rest of the country has suffered with stagnating wages, job loss and drug addiction. It is not entirely true that trade is to blame, but there is no denying something is going wrong for many American men. Their participation in the labor market has been falling over time, suggesting they are not just unemployed, but leaving the labor force all together.
 
 
 

Also Read

Premiume-commerce platforms

E-commerce reshapes shopping, but are consumers at a disadvantage?

Retail investors, investors

Best of BS Opinion: Seeing the world in more than just black and white

PremiumA man in a hurry: Donald Trump's 'Maga' agenda unfolding swiftly

A man in a hurry: US President Donald Trump's Maga agenda unfolding swiftly

PremiumFood grains

Improved outlook: Higher food grain output will help in managing inflation

PremiumPM Modi confered with Mauritius higest civilian award on his visit to island nation

Island interlude: PM's visit upgrades strategic ties with Mauritius

Trump has warned Americans to expect some short-term pain as his administration steers the economy to a better place. On some policies he might be right; moving more resources from government and into the private sector could boost productivity and wages. Trump’s primary goal appears to be a restructuring of the economy to include more domestic manufacturing, which will help the male American worker. “The labor market’s going to be fantastic,” he said, “but it’s going to have high-paying manufacturing jobs, as opposed to government jobs.” Vice President JD Vance has echoed this sentiment.
 
They are right that millions of Americans have been struggling in the last few decades. Among some segments of the population, life expectancy has been falling because of poor health and drug addiction. Some communities were decimated when manufacturing jobs disappeared and employment never recovered. Overall, there are fewer men working in their prime years.
 
Why they aren’t working is not well understood. It could be rising family income from more women working. Technology has made not working more attractive. Drug addiction also keeps some out of work, though the causality is unclear. And there has been a big shift in the labor market — one that that didn’t favor men. There are fewer jobs in manufacturing and more jobs in fields that have historically skewed female, such as education and health care.
 
The administration’s logic seems to be that if the US re-creates the manufacturing-heavy economy of the 1950s and ‘60s, when the prime-male labor force participation rate reached 97%, more men will get back to work. But these are not the 1960s — and the blame doesn’t lie with trade.
 
Among the many reasons there are fewer manufacturing jobs, the biggest is technology. Robots do more of the work. In fact, trade is the reason America still has the manufacturing industry it does. Global supply chains make domestic manufacturing more competitive. Trade also makes goods cheaper (which especially benefits low-income workers) and propels innovation that has improved the quality of most Americans’ lives.
 
Yes, trade increased at the same time as the economy experienced a big structural change because of technology. That change caused dislocations, as it always does, but the alternative — less trade — would not have been better. In fact in many ways it would have been worse.
 
Second, the shortage of good jobs is not the problem. Labor force participation is down, but unemployment is also very low. It’s not as if there aren’t enough jobs. The service jobs that replaced manufacturing often pay better, even if some of them are not as well suited to skills men tend to have. There is also a favorable job market in fields such as construction and many trades. The problem is that many of the men left behind either don’t live where the jobs are, or don’t have the training they need to thrive in a changing economy.
 
The solution to this problem is not tariffs. It is eliminating the many regulations that make it hard to build, move and change jobs.
 
Focusing more on deregulation would do far more to help more men get work. The Trump administration could also work with towns and cities to relax zoning laws, for example, making it cheaper to build and move, and with state and local authorities to help secondary education better serve the needs and learning styles of men. The right kind of education is critical in a job market where trade jobs also require familiarity with and an ability to adapt to technology.
 
Tariffs are flashy and require less work. But they’re useless as a tool to create jobs in specific sectors. In the end everyone — even the people they’re meant to help — will be worse off, and the situation won’t get any better as the economy continues to change.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

More From This Section

PremiumWeapons

Seller is king in defence as exporters aim to keep India as a key buyer

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

The end of opus DEI: US corporations adapt to new political climate

Premiumtax evasion

Global tax evasion fight: Why MNCs, HNIs still outsmart regulations

Premiumvideo streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show

Streaming's rush for reach: Platforms tap smaller cities with mass content

PremiumWaiting for better statistics: GDP data revisions highlight deeper issues

Waiting for better statistics: GDP data revisions highlight deeper issues

Topics : Donald Trump BS Opinion tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon