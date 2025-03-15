Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 12:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Global stocks rise as US shutdown threat eases, gold hits $3,000 mark

Global stocks rise as US shutdown threat eases, gold hits $3,000 mark

Avoiding a government shutdown would remove a concern for traders, already fretting over threats to the world economy from President Donald Trump's tariff war

US stock market, wall street

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sujata Rao and Margaryta Kirakosian
 
Global stocks rose as the threat of a US government shutdown receded, removing at least one element of uncertainty confronting investors. Gold hit a record above $3,000 an ounce amid haven demand. 
S&P 500 contracts rose 1% as a stopgap funding bill looked set to pass in Congress after Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer opted not to block the measure. That lifted the mood after the index extended its three-week rout beyond 10% on Thursday, the technical threshold for a correction. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.3% with Nvidia Corp. leading premarket gains among the Magnificent Seven tech cohort.
 
 
“It looks like the budget bill is still going through despite some opposition from Democrats and this has lifted sentiment in the US and probably there is also some spillover effect to Europe,” Julius Baer & Co. economist Sophie Altermatt said. 
 
“This might be just some reprieve, given we had so many uncertainties with erratic policy moves in the US,” she added.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty overcome US recession scare, end flat; IndusInd Bank dips 27%

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat after 2-day rally; RIL gains 3%, Zomato sheds 4%

Germany, Germany flag

Worst German bond rout since 1990 triggers global selloff as yields surge

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds 610 points, Nifty ends near 22,550; smallcap shares outperform

stock market trading

Markets Today: Trump tariff concessions; RBI; FIIs; NAPS Global IPO Day 3

 
This is a modal window. 
Avoiding a government shutdown would remove a concern for traders, already fretting over threats to the world economy from President Donald Trump’s tariff war. Two months into Trump’s presidency, $5 trillion has been erased from US stocks.
 
Those risks are spurring demand for haven assets, with investors the most bullish on Treasuries relative to stocks for at least three years, according to the Bloomberg Markets Live Pulse survey. They’ve also pushed gold to successive record highs, with the yellow metal now up more than 14% year-to-date.
 
“Gold is in a secular bull market,” said Peter Kinsella, head of foreign exchange strategy at Union Bancaire Privee UBp SA, who expects prices to reach $3,300 an ounce by year end. “For sure, that’s down to uncertainty caused by US trade policies but central bank demand is also a big factor.” 
Europe’s Stoxx 600 index climbed about 1%, as Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz was said to have reached an agreement with the Greens party on a spending package for infrastructure and defense.  Germany’s DAX stock index rose as much as 2.8% while a basket of European defense stocks gained 4.5% to a new record high.
 
However, the prospect of more borrowing reignited a selloff in euro-area bonds, lifting German 10-year borrowing costs about seven basis points. French yields hit the highest since 2011 on concerns Fitch Ratings will downgrade the country’s credit rating later in the day.
 
Get the Markets Daily newsletter to learn what’s moving stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.
 
Key events this week: 
US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday  Some of the main moves in markets:
 
Stocks 
S&P 500 futures rose 1% as of 8:21 a.m. New York time 
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.3% 
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% 
The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% 
The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% 
Currencies 
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% 
The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0909 
The British pound was little changed at $1.2947 
The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 148.66 per dollar 
Cryptocurrencies 
Bitcoin rose 3.9% to $83,469.59 
Ether rose 3.6% to $1,907.5 
Bonds 
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.31% 
Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.93% 
Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.71% 
Commodities 
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $67.12 a barrel 
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,998.02 an ounce
   

More From This Section

Stock market, traders, US stock market

Century-old dow theory indicates more trouble ahead for US stock markets

China market

China plans 50% pay cuts for fund managers missing performance targets

nuclear energy, nuclear policy

Amazon, Google back pledge to triple global nuclear energy by 2050

Mark Carney, Canada Prime minister

Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's pm amid Trump's trade war threat

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

Invest in grassroots to excel big at 2036 Olympics, says PR Sreejesh

Topics : Global Markets US stock markets US trade tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon