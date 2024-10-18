Business Standard
P&G posts surprise drop in Q1 sales on weakening demand in US, China

P&G posts surprise drop in Q1 sales on weakening demand in US, China

P&G reported a 1 per cent increase in overall organic volumes in the first quarter, while the average prices across its product categories rose 1 per cent

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week

Shares of the Dawn dish soap maker were marginally down in premarket trading. | Photo: Company website

Reuters
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Procter & Gamble reported a surprise drop in first-quarter sales on Friday, as consumers in its major markets, the United States and China, switched to cheaper household and personal care brands.
 
An uncertain US economy has pushed customers mainly from the lower-income group to hunt for products at the cheapest price possible, hurting sales at P&G, as consumers move to rivals offering discounts, and cheaper private-label brands.
 

Additionally, a grim demand environment in China has resulted in P&G underperforming peers such as Nestle and Unilever.
 
P&G maintained its annual organic sales growth forecast of a 3 per cent to 5 per cent rise and core earnings per share expectation of $6.91 to $7.05.
 
 
Nestle on Thursday cut its annual sales forecast, noting the demand environment would continue to remain weak and flagged a drag on volumes from weaker economies such as Latin America.
 
Analysts also expect P&G to see a drag to its volumes from slowing demand in Latin America, China and the Middle East where people have called to boycott the company's products because of its connections to Israel.
 

P&G reported a 1 per cent increase in overall organic volumes in the first quarter, while the average prices across its product categories rose 1 per cent.
 
The company's first-quarter net sales fell 0.6 per cent to $21.74 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of a 0.2 per cent rise to $21.91 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. This is the company's second straight fall in quarterly net sales.
 
Shares of the Dawn dish soap maker were marginally down in premarket trading.
 
P&G reported first-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.93, above analysts' average estimate of $1.90, driven by higher product prices.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

P&G Procter & Gamble Personal care product

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

