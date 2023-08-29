Confirmation

Pak court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea in Toshakhana case today

Imran Khan

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 10:23 AM IST
The Islamabad High Court is set to announce its verdict on Tuesday on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's plea seeking the suspension of his three-year jail term in the Toshakhana corruption case.
A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri reserved the verdict after hearing both parties' counsels on Monday.
The bench later said that the reserved judgment would be announced at 11:00 AM on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

