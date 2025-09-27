Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran recalls envoys from France, Germany, UK ahead of UN nuclear sanctions

Iran recalls envoys from France, Germany, UK ahead of UN nuclear sanctions

The three nations had pushed forward what diplomats refer to as snapback sanctions on Iran over it not cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and not holding direct talks with US

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported the move, saying the ambassadors would be recalled for consultations | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran on Saturday recalled its ambassadors to France, Germany and the United Kingdom ahead of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear programme being reimplemented.

The three nations had pushed forward what diplomats refer to as snapback sanctions on Iran over it not cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and not holding direct talks with the United States.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported the move, saying the ambassadors would be recalled for consultations.

The sanctions are due to resume at 0000 GMT Sunday (8 pm Eastern Saturday).

The measure will again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran, and penalise any development of Iran's ballistic missile programme, among other measures.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US-South Korea Flag

South Korea has asked Trump to be 'peacemaker' with North Korea: FM Hyun

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, Steve Bannon named in new Epstein documents

Donald Trump, Trump

US preparing for potential drone strikes on drug targets in Venezuela

Pro-Palestine protesters march in Auckland on Sept. 13

New Zealand breaks with partners, says won't recognise Palestinian state

Donald Trump

Donald Trump asks US Supreme Court to limit birthright citizenship

Topics : Iran Iran nuclear agreement Germany France UN sanctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon