close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pak police obtain warrant to search ex-PM Imran Khan's residence in Lahore

The move comes after the Punjab government decided to send a team to hold talks with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, according to Geo TV

Press Trust of India Lahore
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Police on Friday obtained warrants to conduct a detailed search at former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence here to find “terrorists” reportedly hiding there, media reports said.
 
The move comes after the Punjab government decided to send a team to hold talks with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, according to Geo TV.
 
An officer of the rank of a superintendent of police will lead the contingent, which will also include a female police officer, the report said.
 
The Commissioner of Lahore Division will also be accompanying the team. According to the statement, the search will encompass a thorough examination of both the entrance and exit points of the residence, with the primary objective of finding “terrorists” hiding at the place, the Dawn newspaper reported.
 
On Wednesday, the Punjab government claimed that "30 to 40 terrorists were hiding inside Khan's residence," and gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to his party to hand over the miscreants.
 
However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.
 

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Britain unveils $1.2 bn strategy to boost semiconductor chip industry

High inflation, lower-demand drive car sales in Pakistan down by 84% YoY

UK extends Russian export ban to diamonds, metals over Ukraine conflict

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's fortunes take a hit in new rich list analysis

Pak's anti-Terrorism court grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said law enforcers will conduct a search operation at Khan's residence after his permission and in front of cameras to apprehend "terrorists", the Geo TV report said.
 
"We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan sahab under the supervision of the Lahore commissioner," Mir was quoted as saying in the report.
 
"They will ask him [Khan] to allow them to conduct a search operation. A police party — comprising 400 personnel — will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists," he said.
 
Meanwhile, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six more “terrorists” attempting to flee from Khan's Zaman Park residence.
 
On Friday, an anti-terrorism court here approved pre-arrest bail till June 2 to Khan in three terrorism cases filed against Pakistan's former prime minister in the wake of violence that erupted after his arrest on May 9.
 
In a video-link address from his Zaman Park residence here on Wednesday, Khan, 70, said Pakistan is heading towards an imminent disaster and it may face disintegration.
 
Khan on May 9 by the paramilitary Pakistan Rangers at the Islamabad High Court premises triggered unrest in Pakistan.
For the first time in Pakistan's history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched a corps commander's house in Lahore.
 
Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10, while Khan's party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.
 
On Monday, the top military brass vowed to bring the arsonists, who attacked the civil and military installations, to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.
 
Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab.
 
Meanwhile, Lahore police claim to have arrested 14 "terrorists" who were trying to flee from Khan's Zaman Park residence.
 
"Police have arrested 14 terrorists on Thursday and Friday who were wanted in the attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower," Punjab caretaker information minister Mir said on Friday.
 
Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.
Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pak police obtain warrant to search ex-PM Imran Khan's residence in Lahore

Imran Khan
3 min read

Google-owned YouTube to introduce 30-second non-skip ads to TVs: Report

YouTube
2 min read

CUET deferred in Manipur to May 29, NTA considering exam centre in Srinagar

Image
2 min read

Trident Group acquires Shipra Mall in Ghaziabad for Rs 551 cr via auction

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
2 min read

Indian gold dealers trim discounts as price dip reignites some buying

Entrance Exams
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Rafale Nadal
2 min read

LIVE: SC defers survey including carbon dating of Gyanvapi Shivling

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
1 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Japan to attend G7 summit this weekend: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
4 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Why Fed rate-hike pause may not be good for stocks as Wall Street hopes?

US Federal Reserve
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon