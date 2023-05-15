close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pak PTI to file cases against Rangers, NAB for 'kidnapping' Imran Khan

Khan's arrest erupted violent protests in different parts of the country. At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries during days-long protests with internet ban across

ANI Asia
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 7:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced that it will file cases against the Punjab Rangers and the National Accountability Bureau for "kidnapping" its chief Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

The Rangers had arrested the ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case while acting on the anti-graft watchdog's warrant.

A meeting of the party's central leadership on Sunday -- headed by Khan -- strongly condemned the "abduction" of the PTI chief and said that a Supreme Court's high-powered commission be formed to investigate killings of citizens on May 9 and attempts of creating anarchy in the country, reported Geo News.

Khan's arrest erupted violent protests in different parts of the country. At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries during the days-long protests with internet services remaining suspended since then across the country.

After the supporters attacked military installations, the army said that May 9, -- the day when chaos gripped the nation following Khan's arrest -- would go down in history as a "dark chapter".

The PTI also announced registering cases over murders of unarmed citizens during the peaceful protests. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, caretaker Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers -- Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Azam Khan -- police officers, including IGs and others, will be nominated in FIRs, read the statement.

Also Read

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Imran Khan's party to contest bypolls in all 33 vacant parliamentary seats

Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President

Family with disabled children among Gaza's homeless after fight with Israel

IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no pay rise

UAE: SCC approves draft laws for Aviation Department, Airport Authority

Nearly $196-million jewellery auctions in Geneva set world record

The Punjab caretaker government has no legal or Constitution justification to continue as the Supreme Court's deadline (May 14) for holding elections in the province expired today, the PTI said and termed it "murder of the Constitution.

The PTI urged authorities concerned to launch a probe into a "pre-planned" strategy to create anarchy during the "peaceful" protests of the party workers and incidents of firing on the citizens, reported Geo News.

In its declaration, the PTI vowed to respond to the efforts made by the ruling alliance to blackmail the apex court or stop it from performing its Constitutional duties with people's force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan PTI

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka election results herald positive future for India: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI
2 min read

Improving JLR outlook, margin expansion targets positives for Tata Motors

Tata Motors
4 min read

Family with disabled children among Gaza's homeless after fight with Israel

Ukraine
5 min read

Karnataka poll: Cong makes history by getting biggest vote share in 34 yrs

Congress
4 min read

The government can't stop use of herbicide on GM crops, say activists

The GEAC said on the website that the recommendation to release GM mustard is for four years from the date of issue of the approval letter.
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts

Mocha, Cyclone mocha
5 min read

Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

Coffee, coffee beans
3 min read

Turkey set to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections today

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Bangladesh won't buy anything from countries that impose sanctions: PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)
1 min read

IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no pay rise

chart
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon