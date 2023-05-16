close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pakistan likely to turn to China for a bailout as IMF deadlock continues

Pakistan is now looking for a 'Plan B' for averting full fledge eruption of the balance of payment crisis

IANS Islamabad
IMF, International Monetary Fund

International Monetary Fund (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan is now looking for a 'Plan B' for averting full fledge eruption of the balance of payment crisis if the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to delay the revival of the already-delayed $6.5 bailout programme, according to sources.

The cash-strapped nation of over 220 million people will have no other option but to ask China for devising a mechanism to bailout the ailing economy, The News reported.

"Amid deepening political and economic crisis in the country, the IMF has adopted a wait and see policy but this cannot be pursued for a longer period," the sources said.

"Either the IMF programme will have to be revived through the completion of the ninth review or the programme will be scrapped. We will share no more data with the IMF without completion of the ninth review," they added.

Several reports suggest that Pakistan has already conveyed to the Fund staff to conclude the review otherwise budgetary framework for 2023-24 would not be shared, The News reported.

The sources recalled that an ambassador of the western capital, during interactions with a minister inquired when the economy of Pakistan was expected to be in meltdown.

Also Read

Cooked for India: Why Greek cuisine should find place on your dinner table

Sri Lanka to opt for domestic debt restructuring post-IMF bailout: Govt

IMF delegation to visit Pakistan next week for talks on review: Official

Pakistan struggles to secure loans from global lenders, says report

IMF negates cash-strapped Pakistan govt's claim of meeting loan conditions

Italy's public debt crosses $3 trillion for first time: Bank of Italy

SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight cheif for its Starship launch

Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce

US lawmakers reach deal on drug policy, avoid automatic decriminalisation

Can't find Musk to serve subpoena in Epstein lawsuit: US Virgin Islands

"This blunt question from the dignitary shocked the minister who told the visiting diplomat that Pakistan would never default," the sources narrated.

It should be noted that the diplomatic community also has started inquiring about "domestic political affairs".

Keeping in view all these developments, independent economists are now suggesting the government make last-ditch efforts in order to revive the IMF programme or clearly look towards China to bailout the struggling economy, The News reported.

Former Finance ,inister and renowned economist Hafiz A. Pasha said that if the IMF doesn't move forward then Pakistan would have no other option but to request China to devise any mechanism for helping Islamabad to avert blown out of a full fledge crisis.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan government IMF on Chinese economy IMF

First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shapoorji Pallonji Group taps private credit market to raise $1.6 bn

Shapoorji Pallonji
2 min read

Debt ceiling showdown: Biden to meet as McCarthy pushes for faster deal

Joe Biden
6 min read

Pakistan likely to turn to China for a bailout as IMF deadlock continues

IMF, International Monetary Fund
2 min read

BSNL targets to increase market share by double in three years: BSNL CMD

BSNL
4 min read

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Turkey faces election runoff, Recep Tayyip Erdogan seen with momentum

Turkey
2 min read

It may not help: WHO on use of artificial sweeteners for weight loss

artificial sweeteners
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon