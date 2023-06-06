close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members threatened to quit party: Imran Khan

"I had never thought this would happen. I only have 2 options now: either commit suicide or hold a press conference," he added

ANI Asia
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the members of his party are being forced to quit the party by threatening harm to the women in their families.

Sharing a screenshot of a text message claiming to be a former PTI member, Imran Khan took to Twitter and said, "This is the sort of pressure behind the "forced divorces".

"Chairman sb, I bore a lot of pressure [To quit PTI], but it has now become unbearable. [The threats] have now gone beyond business to the women of my house. Now there is no other way besides doing a press conference [and announcing dissociation from PTI]," Imran Khan posted a screenshot of a text message written in Urdu along with a translation for the same.

"I had never thought this would happen. I only have 2 options now: either commit suicide or hold a press conference Chairman, I have been with you since the beginning when you first contested the election from Mianwali," the alleged message read further.

With the exodus of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and Jahangir Tareen -- the estranged party leader -- getting active post-May 9 riotings, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah predicted that three splinter groups will emerge in the future and that will no longer be a threat to Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan- based The News International reported.

"On Jahangir Tareen's issue N-League should remain calm as our vote bank is not going anywhere," Sanaullah said.

Also Read

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Imran Khan's party to contest bypolls in all 33 vacant parliamentary seats

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

Imran Khan will be arrested if fresh protests are launched: Pak minister

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Microsoft to pay $20 mn to settle US charges of 'illegal' children's data

Ukraine starts counteroffensive actions in some areas against Russia

We do it professionally: US calls Chinese interceptions 'unprofessional'

Latest LIVE: Golden Temple observes 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

Russian arms for India not in German interests: Germany Defence Minister

In Punjab, it is the PML-N against PTI but after the May 9 rioting, the situation had changed, he added.

"The PTI will get divided into two or three parts. One part will go into the PPP, second to Jahangir Tareen and third will remain in the PTI," predicted the interior minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 and subsequent violent protests, during which unruly supporters and workers stormed and torched state installations almost across the country, unleashed a mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party.

The nearly three-day-long protests also claimed at least 8 lives and injured dozens of others with the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation.

Following the unprecedented attacks on defence and public properties, the crackdown was launched on the PTI to detain the suspect involved in the vandalism with the country's top civil-military leadership vowing to try rioters under relevant laws of the country including the Army Act.

Since then, several PTI leaders including close aides of Khan have announced quitting the party over May 9 vandalism with some blaming Khan's policies for the attacks on the military installations. So far, more than 80 PTI leaders from across the nation have left the party. Geo News reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan PTI

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Microsoft to pay $20 mn to settle US charges of 'illegal' children's data

Microsoft
2 min read

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,330

Gold
2 min read

Russian arms for India not in German interests: Germany Defence Minister

Germany
4 min read

India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House

India flag
2 min read

Allow Indians to work on US defence projects, says venture capitalist

tank, DRDO, Ministry of Defence
5 min read

Most Popular

India, US firm up ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation

India USA flags
5 min read

Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

Image
1 min read

'Urgency' among world leaders to contain AI risks: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
1 min read

In shadow of migrant deaths: Qatar minister to head UN labour conference

workers, labours
2 min read

Allow Indians to work on US defence projects, says venture capitalist

tank, DRDO, Ministry of Defence
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon